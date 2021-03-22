Prescribed burn today at Dunes National Park Miller Woods

GARY — A 97-acre prescribed burn is planned for today at the Indiana Dunes National Park Miller Woods.

The burn is planned for an area west of Lake Street and north of the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, said Micah Bell, fire information officer with the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Ignition is scheduled for about 11 a.m. and will continue into the afternoon. Trails will be closed during ignition for visitor safety.

Fire managers also plan to conduct a prescribed burn in a 16-acre area immediately around the Douglas Center and to the southwest of the burn planned for 11 a.m.

It may also be burned today, "should conditions be favorable," Bell said.

Authorized prescribed burns are occasionally set by trained professionals to regulate the environment.

Today's burn is intended for natural resources restoration and hazardous fuels reduction, Bell said.

It is one of four prescribed burns planned to be set this spring at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

In all, a total of 976 acres will be scorched.