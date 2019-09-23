GARY — Amid chants of “Beto! Beto!” Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke worked his way through a jam-packed J’s Breakfast Club on Monday by shaking hands and posing for smartphone selfies as he made his way up to the microphone.
“I’m so happy to see so many people who are welcoming us and who are here, not for a candidate, not for a political party, but for the greatest country the planet has ever known,” the former Texas Congressman said inside 3669 Broadway.
O’Rourke visited the economically-depressed Gary as part of his town hall tour across the U.S. to talk about critical topics such as gun violence, mass incarceration, health care access, immigration reform, job creation and veterans issues.
As about a dozen gun rights advocates protested from the sidewalk along Broadway, more than 100 people inside J’s Breakfast Club listened intently as O’Rourke doubled down on his promise to confiscate high-powered assault-style weapons if he were elected the next president.
“When we were framing the Constitution, when we wrote the Second Amendment, it took 3 minutes to reload a musket (rifle). It took three minutes in 2019 to kill 22 people with an AK-47, a weapon designed for war,” O’Rourke said, recalling the recent El Paso shooting at a Wal-Mart.
O'Rourke made headlines earlier this month when he said, “Hell yeah” he would confiscate AR-15-style rifles as part of a larger gun reform package aimed at strengthening background/mental health checks, creating a gun registry and requiring all gun owners to be licensed.
O’Rourke also said as president, he would push to reform the nation’s prison system, which disproportionately affects people of color, perpetuated by a school-to-prison pipeline that begins as early as elementary school.
He said African-Americans remain more likely to be arrested for non-violent offenses such as marijuana possession, even as nearly half the states move toward marijuana legalization.
Joy Holliday, coordinator for the city’s anti-crime Gary For Life initiative, said she came to O’Rourke’s event to hear what he had to say about mass incarceration and gun violence — “a huge challenge” for the city as they combat gang and drug activity.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are seeing more evidence of (assault rifles) on the street right now, and of course, that is a detriment to our law enforcement and it is a general threat to the public safety of our community,” Holliday said. “And I would venture to say if we cannot offer common-sense gun laws, that we counterbalance that with more gun preventive initiatives such as Gary For Life.”
O’Rourke also discussed the need for immigration reform and how, despite what President Donald Trump tells the public, immigrants are what makes this country great.
“El Paso, Texas, is one of the safest cities in the United States of America, not in spite of, but because of, we are a city of immigrants,” he said.
He said he sees the connections between El Paso and Gary.
“In El Paso, and in Gary, we don’t see our differences as disqualifying or dangerous. We see them as fundamental to our strength, to our success and to our safety and security,” he said.
A Nashville, Tennessee, woman gave a powerful speech about her personal health issues and framed them around the nation’s poor track record for treating war veterans. Her talk was met by applause and O’Rourke gave her a hug afterward, saying he would do “everything in his power” to improve the VA system.
The 41-year-old told O’Rourke to continue keep veterans issues at the forefront of his campaign and to hold the VA administration accountable.
Possibly one of the happiest people to attend the forum was Joslyn Kelly, owner of J’s Breakfast Club.
As O’Rourke made himself available for photos with supporters at the close of the forum, Kelly and her staff happily took orders and served guests before the standing-room-only crowd died down.
“I love this,” Kelly said.