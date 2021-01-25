Previously confidential appraisals confirm Gary undersold public property

He said the city administration asked the council to sign confidentiality agreements, which, in his opinion, would have “set a bad precedent.”

“The council has clear oversight responsibility, and we were just being shoved to the side and treated like a general member of the public. For me, it was a matter of respecting protocol. And secondly, what do you have to hide? It’s public property. If you gave it away, say it. Own it, and by golly, (the project) better be successful," Godwin said.

Reaves previously told The Times and the council that Indiana code states appraisals are created for the “sole review” of the Redevelopment Commission, and it is the board’s policy to not release appraisals for inspection. Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain said despite the difference in state law interpretations, the administration released the documents Wednesday night in an effort to work with the council — rather than fight it.

Comparable sales

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On obtaining copies of the appraisals, Godwin said it confirmed his suspicion, as a residential real estate agent, that the city sold it for much less than fair market value.