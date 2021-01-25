Previously confidential appraisals confirm Gary undersold public property

GARY — The Redevelopment Commission is coming under fire for trying to withhold arguably releasable city documents and selling the old Ivanhoe Gardens site far below its estimated fair market value.
The Gary Common Council — which has oversight authority over the commission — initially struggled to get copies of site appraisals last week. But Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration ultimately complied despite differences of interpretation of state law that governs the confidentiality of such appraisals.
Two appraisals obtained by The Times on Friday were conducted on the 27-acre site at 11th Avenue and Chase Street last spring, estimating the value well above the final sale price of $50,000.
One appraisal — conducted by the Cedar Lake-based Jerry J. Kulik & Co. — estimated the value at $400,000, while the Chicago Heights-based Allstate Appraisal determined the worth was $875,000.
But in December, the Gary Redevelopment Commission sold the site for only $50,000 — or less than $3,000 per acre — to the Los Angeles-based smartphone manufacturing company Akyumen Industries.
Despite acknowledging they were taking a conservative approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s unknown, long-term impact on the real estate market, the Allstate appraisal report estimated the property was valued between $30,000 and $32,000 per acre.
Competitive edge
Eric Reaves, head of community investment who oversees city redevelopment, said the council’s criticism of the low sale price is baseless and not taking into account the economic value of placing the site back onto the tax rolls and creating new jobs.
The assessed value of the property for 2019 was $814,700, though the city of Gary is exempt from paying that while it maintains ownership.
Reaves also said the no-strings-attached sale represents a break from the city’s long history of providing significant, multi-year tax abatements to companies — incentives that Prince’s senior team has avoided since entering office in January 2020.
The vacant site in the city's Tolleston section eventually is slated to become home to a cellphone manufacturing plant, a first of its kind for the United States, as well as hundreds of well-paying jobs.
“We still want to be competitive. If we had nothing to offer them, Akyumen would not be here. If we offered nothing, we would be flat-footed and lose our competitive edge,” Reaves said.
Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he had activated the council’s Investigatory Committee last week to compel the release of the appraisals and show the public how the city undersold the land.
He said the city administration asked the council to sign confidentiality agreements, which, in his opinion, would have “set a bad precedent.”
“The council has clear oversight responsibility, and we were just being shoved to the side and treated like a general member of the public. For me, it was a matter of respecting protocol. And secondly, what do you have to hide? It’s public property. If you gave it away, say it. Own it, and by golly, (the project) better be successful," Godwin said.
Reaves previously told The Times and the council that Indiana code states appraisals are created for the “sole review” of the Redevelopment Commission, and it is the board’s policy to not release appraisals for inspection. Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain said despite the difference in state law interpretations, the administration released the documents Wednesday night in an effort to work with the council — rather than fight it.
Comparable sales
On obtaining copies of the appraisals, Godwin said it confirmed his suspicion, as a residential real estate agent, that the city sold it for much less than fair market value.
“I know we don’t necessarily have people beating down Gary’s door, but we undersold that property. If you can get a property for (7) percent of its value, why need the tax abatement?” Godwin said.
Godwin said while the sale is a done deal, he would like the council to keep a close eye on redevelopment deals moving forward.
City maps show the Ivanhoe Gardens site is surrounded by residentially zoned parcels, but property immediately to the north is zoned manufacturing and 11th Avenue to the east is lined with parcels zoned for business.
To reach its appraised value of $875,000, the Allstate appraisal company said it inspected the land on April 23, conducted analyses of the Chicago metropolitan area and the city’s Tolleston neighborhood, reviewed area sales trends, and analyzed recent listings and sales of comparable vacant parcels, documents show.
The appraiser noted that recent industrial land sales in the market area range from $22,808 to $68,737 per acre.
Six current listings of similar land parcels in Northwest Indiana have asking prices that range from $14,461 and $90,000 per acre, documents states.
One example of sold land included the September 2017 sale of 2204 Michigan St. in Hammond to Lear Corp. for the development of an auto seat manufacturing plant. The land sold for $1.5 million, or nearly $49,900 per acre.
Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, said while he disagrees with the city’s initial attempts to withhold the appraisal documents from the council, he isn’t so sure the Ivanhoe site would have sold for near its asking price.
He added he believes it’s impossible to fairly compare Gary real estate with other Lake County communities.
But the Ivanhoe sold for pennies on the dollar in comparison to 2575 E. 15th Ave. in Gary, a 9.79-acre industrial site that sold for $285,000 in October 2018 — or $29,111 per acre, documents show.
'I'll support it'
Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said he believes Akyumen got a better deal than if it had received a tax abatement. He said he believes the land also lies within a newly created TIF district so the city won’t see the proceeds of property taxes payments in its general fund for a number of years.
The property is zoned R-5, or multi-family residential, by the city, and must be changed to accommodate future industrial use there.
Brewer said he will vote in favor of the zoning changes, even though he's currently skeptical of Akyumen's ability to finance the project.
"If they can prove they have the funds to do it, which remains to be seen, I'll support it," Brewer said.