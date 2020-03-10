Prince creates bond bank to help cash-strapped Gary

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince announced the creation of a city bond bank on Tuesday to help the cash-strapped city borrow money on potentially better interest rates and terms.
The creation of the city of Gary Local Public Improvement Bond Bank will also help the city refinance existing bonds in some cases or potentially carry out projects.
The Gary bond bank will have legal authority to issue bonds and use the proceeds to purchase debt, not only for Gary but for other cities, Gary-based nonprofits and Gary-affiliated entities such as the Gary Sanitary District, public library and school district.
"Gary now has the opportunity to engage in the financial markets and in some instances finance its own debt," Prince said during an announcement at City Hall.
The bank will be governed by a five-member board of directors.
Prince on Tuesday announced board appointments of Darnail Lyles, a Gary attorney and real estate developer who served on Prince's transition team; Joslyn Kelly, owner of J's Breakfast Club; Justin Harris, founder and president of eTitle and Escrow; Charles Reese Jr., branch manager with People's Bank; and Richard Barnes, a Miller resident involved with local nonprofits.
Historically, the city has used the Hammond Bond Bank when borrowing against anticipated taxing revenue, known as tax anticipation warrants, each year, Prince said. Now, the city hopes obtain those TAWs at a better interest rate or on better terms through the Gary Bond Bank, he said.
In a statement, Prince said the bond bank is "the kind of money-saving idea that we can develop when we reimagine our finances and our potential."
Prince said he anticipates the city will borrow against future tax income within the next six months to help the cash-strapped city operate.
City leaders will take it on a case-by-case basis when deciding whether to refinance a bond through the city's bond bank.
Prince signed a resolution Tuesday morning establishing the creation of the Gary Bond Bank, its appointments, meetings, and bylaws. Indiana statute does not require legislative approval with the Gary Common Council, but Prince said he expects to ask many members to embrace the idea.
Prince declined to offer any projected annual cost savings or cost savings analysis, saying it's too early to tell.
Tom Pitman, a partner in Barnes & Thornburg law firm in Indianapolis, said he has worked with other Indiana cities in forming bond banks. Hammond, Evansville, Carmel and Indianapolis are among the few cities with such bond banks.
It will help Gary streamline and consolidate its debt, he said.
"The establishment of a bond bank will result in uniformity and unifying and mainstreaming debt issuances, not just the city but the overlapping units the bond bank has relationships with," he said. "...The community will be able to speak with the same voice to the national debt rating agencies."
Prince said in establishing its own Bond Bank, the city can begin to improve its credit worthiness overtime, which will lead to better borrowing terms down the road.
Pitman called it a "smart, proactive" move for the city.
"If there are any downsides to a bond bank, I don't know what they are," Pitman said.