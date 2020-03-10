Prince creates bond bank to help cash-strapped Gary

In a statement, Prince said the bond bank is "the kind of money-saving idea that we can develop when we reimagine our finances and our potential."

Prince said he anticipates the city will borrow against future tax income within the next six months to help the cash-strapped city operate.

City leaders will take it on a case-by-case basis when deciding whether to refinance a bond through the city's bond bank.

Prince signed a resolution Tuesday morning establishing the creation of the Gary Bond Bank, its appointments, meetings, and bylaws. Indiana statute does not require legislative approval with the Gary Common Council, but Prince said he expects to ask many members to embrace the idea.

Prince declined to offer any projected annual cost savings or cost savings analysis, saying it's too early to tell.

Tom Pitman, a partner in Barnes & Thornburg law firm in Indianapolis, said he has worked with other Indiana cities in forming bond banks. Hammond, Evansville, Carmel and Indianapolis are among the few cities with such bond banks.

It will help Gary streamline and consolidate its debt, he said.