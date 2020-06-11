Prince signs executive order creating Gary police reform commission

Policies past and present

When asked his stance on defunding the Gary Police Department, Prince said he's "certainly receptive to all concepts."

"On the issue of defunding or disbanding what we will look for is other opportunities to better utilize our resources," Prince said.

"And so if that means shifting funds from one particular area of the department, you know to areas such as mental health ... and those become the recommendations of the commission, then certainly it's something that this administration can seriously consider and shortly thereafter, implement and execute."

In the past week, protests have been held in Gary, some of which called for more information about last summer's fatal shooting of 25-year-old Rashad Cunningham by a city police officer. The Lake County prosecutor's office has not determined whether the shooting was justified.

Prince called the shooting an "unfortunate event" on Thursday.