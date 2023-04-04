MICHIGAN CITY — The principal and three staff members from Joy Elementary in Michigan City had to deliver on a big challenge recently. They took pies in the face from top students in the school's fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

Principal Jason Hopper, Teachers Julia Krisiak and Paige Roadruck, and Instructional Assistant Shelly Malott were all "pied" to reward students for raising $4,807.46 through the "Kids Heart Challenge" program. The students exceeded their initial goal by more than $1,300.

The top fundraisers, who served as official pie-tossers, were Bobby Cabinaw at $607.26; Aleena Eckman at 513.11; Joshua Wadley at $300.93; Zoie LaTourette at $278.78; and Ava Carabine at $264.79.

According to Physical Education teacher Julia Krisiak, In addition to raising funds for the American Heart Association, the "Kids Heart Challenge" program also provides fun activities at school to help students discover ways to take care of their hearts and brains while practicing kindness and gratitude, and learning ways to de-stress.

"This is the best year for this program in my entire teaching career," Krisiak told students during the assembly.