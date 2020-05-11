Pritzker defends extended order, faces salon owner lawsuit

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended his stay-at-home order and incremental plans to reopen, saying Sunday that Illinois residents have to change the way things are done until COVID-19 is “eradicated.”

The Democrat's comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” came as he faced a southern Illinois salon owner's lawsuit, criticism from some Republicans who deem his plans an overreach and a Chicago Tribune editorial accusing him of being “cautious to the extreme.”

Pritzker dismissed the criticism Sunday.

“The truth is that coronavirus is still out there,"' he told CNN. “It hasn’t gone anywhere. And so we all are going to have to change the way we do things until we’re able to eradicate it.”

While the number of hospitalizations has remained mostly flat, Illinois continues to report a high number of daily cases and deaths. On Sunday, health officials announced 1,656 new cases of COVID-19, including 57 additional deaths. Since the start of the outbreak, 77,741 cases have been reported statewide, with 3,406 deaths. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.