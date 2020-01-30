Pritzker: 'Root out the purveyors of greed and corruption'

The details, however, he left to the ethics commission the General Assembly created in November. It's due to report its recommendations by March 31.

In his first year in office, Pritzker accomplished virtually all his campaign goals with a balanced budget, a multibillion-dollar statewide construction program, legalized marijuana use, a $15 minimum wage and legislative permission to ask voters in November whether to switch to an income tax structure that hits the wealthier harder.

Despite a tough campaign to win voter approval for the tax switch, Pritzker gave only passing notice to what he calls the “fair tax.” He also said too little, at least for Republicans' comfort, about the state's crushing property tax system.

Instead, he promoted Illinois and basked in the afterglow of his successful inaugural year, generously sharing credit with Republicans — he said “bipartisan” seven times in a 34-minute speech.

“It was more about the work and the hope and the optimism than about the details,” explained House Majority Leader Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat who will be listening next month when Pritzker delivers his budget plan.