Probation for armed Porter County man who ignored, walked away from police

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old South Haven man, who ignored police orders to drop a gun while walking toward officers a year ago, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer told Robert Overman she is glad he was not shot and killed during the armed confrontation with police.

Overman had pleaded guilty to a reduced felony count of intimidation and struck a deal with prosecutors for the probation time and right to petition the court to reduce the conviction to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes probation.

He served 41 days behind bars, which reduces the probation period.

Overman is required to take Antabuse, which creates a negative reaction for those who consume alcohol after ingesting the drug. He is also to continue with alcohol treatment.

The gun taken from him following the incident was destroyed, according to the judge.

The case stems back to July 4, 2019 when police were called out shortly before midnight to Overman's apartment on Heritage Road, according to the incident report.

Police were told Overman came out of his apartment waving and pointing a gun with a round in the chamber.