Probation for man who accidentally killed friend during fight with child sex abuse suspect

Del Real was disappointed in that decision when he met up with Robledo at a bar, and the two decided to go beat up the man Del Real suspected of abusing his relative.

Del Real and Robledo walked into the man's apartment building, where the man met them at his door holding a shotgun, King said. Del Real wrestled the gun away from the man, and it went off as Del Real and Robledo headed back down a flight of stairs.

When police arrived at the shooting scene, the man Del Real and Robledo went to confront "asserted his right not to answer any police questions" while sitting at the back of an ambulance, King said.

"This is vigilante justice," King said.

Del Real said he never intended to kill Robledo and apologized.

"If anyone should have lost his life, it should have been me," he said.

Perkins said she could understand Del Real's motivation, but the court can never condone taking matters into one's own hands.

No matter what sentence the court imposes, "a life is lost," she said.