Professor suspended for calling police on black student

MUNCIE, Ind. — A white professor at an Indiana university who called police to his classroom after a black student refused to change seats will not be teaching for the remainder of the semester, the school said in a written statement.

No formal charges or disciplinary action was immediately taken against Ball State University marketing professor Shaheen Borna and he continued to teach after the classroom incident Jan. 21, The Star Press reported, despite campus protests.

“The decision is in the best interest of Dr. Borna and the University,” the school said of his suspension in a statement Thursday.

The student from Chicago who declined to switch seats, Sultan “Mufasa” Benson, characterized the teacher's punishment as an insufficient “slap on the wrist." Benson has said he believes he was singled out in class because of his race, and that he feared for his safety when police were called.

“I want justice, and a temporary leave for all of the policies he broke is still just the bare minimum,” he said. “But at least it's a step forward in the right direction.”