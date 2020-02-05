Program provides weekend meals to more than 300 Crown Point students

Meyer, who has five siblings, recalls growing up poor in Crown Point.

"There are so many people, not just in our area, but our entire country that are living paycheck to paycheck," she said. "(They are) one illness, one car repair, one car accident away from financial demise."

Even in Crown Point, where the median household income is $77,537, according to census data, there's still a need for programs like Buddy Bags, Meyer said.

"It does reach the point of aggravation sometime when people just don't believe that there's a need, when it's so obvious to me that there is and to the schools," Meyer said. "They will tell you they know how these kids are struggling.

A kid that comes in hungry on Monday morning ... it's going to take them a couple of days of free lunch and free breakfast to get back up to speed. So every week they're losing two days."