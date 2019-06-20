CEDAR LAKE — Three teachers from Hanover Central Community Schools participated in a “Project Lead the Way” workshop this summer.
Melissa Walley, educational technology specialist, along with Debra Meekma, Computer Coordinator, and Ryan McGrath, High Ability teacher, attended the two-day workshop.
PLTW is modeled after Next Generation Science Standards and goes above the Indiana Science standards.
“The goal is for students to drive their own learning and the teacher becomes the facilitator, offering support and guidance along the way, but really just stepping back and letting the students go where their minds and knowledge lead them,” Meekma said. “Pretty cool and an amazing way to create a shift in learning. Our kids will love it.”
“There is a huge focus on collaboration and communication, risk taking, and respecting others’ ideas,” Walley said. “PLTW is modeled after the Next Generation Science Standards and hits the Indiana Science Standards, often going above and beyond.”
“It was great to see how the lessons are scaffolded to prepare students to complete the problem at the end of the module, using the knowledge they learned in the previous activities and project to solve what is basically a real world problem,” Meekma said.
Teachers Ryanne DiCola and Natalie Myszkowski will be attending a session in July.