Project Learning Tree coaches educators about teaching about environment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Educators, naturalists, scout leaders, and other youth leaders are invited to experience a variety of activities they can use to teach about the environment during a Project Learning Tree workshop July 18.

It's at Brincka Cross Gardens, a Porter County park located outside of Michigan City.

The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is designed for both formal and informal educators working with students in pre-k through eighth grade. During the event, educators will try out a host of hands-on, interdisciplinary activities they can use to teach their students about the environment.

The workshop is co-sponsored by Porter County Parks & Recreation, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry, and the NPS Great Lakes Research and Education Center, with funding provided by ArcelorMittal.

“The Project Learning Tree Workshop will be a great opportunity for anyone looking for tools and resources that will help them teach kids,” said Walter Lenckos, Superintendent of Porter County Parks & Recreation. “We highly encourage anyone who is interested to take advantage of this workshop.”