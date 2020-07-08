Project Learning Tree coaches educators about teaching about environment

MICHIGAN CITY — Educators, naturalists, scout leaders, and other youth leaders are invited to experience a variety of activities they can use to teach about the environment during a Project Learning Tree workshop July 18.
It's at Brincka Cross Gardens, a Porter County park located outside of Michigan City.
The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is designed for both formal and informal educators working with students in pre-k through eighth grade. During the event, educators will try out a host of hands-on, interdisciplinary activities they can use to teach their students about the environment.
The workshop is co-sponsored by Porter County Parks & Recreation, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry, and the NPS Great Lakes Research and Education Center, with funding provided by ArcelorMittal.
“The Project Learning Tree Workshop will be a great opportunity for anyone looking for tools and resources that will help them teach kids,” said Walter Lenckos, Superintendent of Porter County Parks & Recreation. “We highly encourage anyone who is interested to take advantage of this workshop.”
Project Learning Tree activities are designed to help educators teach students “how to think,” not “what to think,” about environmental issues. Each participant who completes the full six-hour workshop will receive an activity guide packed with hands-on, easy to use activities. These activities were developed by a team of educators and resource experts and have been tested in classrooms across the country.
Indiana teachers can receive Professional Growth Plan Points for attending the workshop. Pre-registration is required by July 14, and registration will be limited to promote social distancing. To register or obtain additional information, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/portercountyparks/Activity_Search/project-learning-tree-workshop/1449 or call 219-465-3586.
