HOBART — City officials agree a proposed ATV track, rage room and escape room business isn't a fit for property on the northwest side.
The City Council denied a use variance sought for the Ride, Rage and Escape business that was proposed for a 7-acre property near 49th Avenue and Liverpool Road.
City Councilman John Brezik said the project would have disrupted wildlife and hurt property values. Brezik also was concerned it could affect the future growth of that area of Hobart.
The council's action followed the Board of Zoning Appeals giving the request an unfavorable recommendation.
Residents packed City Hall during the BZA meeting to express a variety of concerns about the project.
Several said noise from the ATVs could have caused several issues.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources nature preserve adjacent to the site has rare plants and animals, and the ATV noise could have decreased wildlife use and reduced public activity at the nature preserve.
Many also were worried about dust that would have been created at the ATV track.
Siblings Glenn and Karen Miller were pursuing the Ride, Rage and Escape business.
Glenn Miller said a 6-foot chain-link fence would have surrounded the track, and a 25-foot vegetated buffer area also would have been in place it to help reduce noise created by the ATVs and keep the vehicles from leaving the track. He said the track also would have been watered at least once a day to prevent dust from spreading.
Several indicated they believe those efforts wouldn't have been sufficient to address the noise and dust issues.