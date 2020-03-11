Proposed law named for ex-inmate limits isolation in prisons

CHICAGO — A man’s decades-long stay in isolation in an Illinois prison has prompted proposed legislation that would limit how long an inmate can stay in solitary confinement.

Called the Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act, the legislation would bar the Illinois Department of Corrections from placing an inmate in isolation for more than 10 days in a six-month period. IDOC would also be required to give isolated inmates access to therapy, medical appointments, job assignments and exercise outside their cells.

Anthony Gay went to prison in 1994 for stealing a dollar bill and a hat. Behavior problems, including self-mutilation, added to his sentence, and by the time he was released in August 2018, he had served 24 years in prison, 22 in solitary confinement. Later that year, the Corrections Department determined nearly 1 in 3 prisoners in segregation had serious mental illness issues.

“There is a difference between putting someone behind bars and putting someone in a hole,” state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Tuesday. “It goes beyond punishment. Now you’re torturing someone.”

