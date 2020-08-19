Prosecutor faces scrutiny from voters, panel over Smollett

Foxx also said publicly that the dropping of charges against Smollett was the kind of thing prosecutors had done thousands of times before. In a 12-page Monday statement summarizing his conclusions, Webb said “there were not thousands” or “arguably any” similar such cases.

Webb accused Foxx of also making false public statements in explaining why she recused herself from the Smollett investigation weeks after the actor filed what authorities say was a false police report.

Q: How does the disciplinary body come into it?

A: The false statements may have violated professional codes of conduct, including those that prohibit lawyers from engaging in “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation,” Webb said Monday.

He said he was obliged to forward the allegations about the false statements to the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission, an agency overseen by the Illinois Supreme Court that assesses whether lawyers violated ethical and regulatory norms.

The ARDC only confirms it is looking into allegations after it formally accuses a lawyer of wrongdoing. Any such decision can take months.

Q: If the commission finds a violation, could Foxx lose her law license?