HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors don't believe a former Porter County police officer who pleaded guilty to stealing money from a local fraternal organization to support his gambling habit should receive probation and community service as he has requested.
Larry LaFlower will be sentenced Monday morning on one federal count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty in October of taking $187,699 from the local fraternal order of police lodge while serving as treasurer.
LaFlower has received a dozen letters of support, including letters from Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris, Porter County Councilwoman Karen Conover and several fellow police officers, contesting to LaFlower's character and asking the court's understanding of his addiction.
LaFlower also wrote a letter to the judge, saying "This illness that I have overpowered all my values and my character. I truly believe that I am a good person that made bad decisions."
In a response to a court memo filed earlier this week by LaFlower's attorneys asking for probation and community service, or, at least to have him serve any term on house arrest, Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi asks the court to deny the request for probation or home detention.
"What makes this crime noteworthy is the nature of the victim and the broad impact that (LaFlower's) actions have on others," reads the response to the sentencing memorandum.
"Under the plea agreement, the government has agreed to recommend a term of imprisonment at the low end of the guideline-recommended range, which is 27 months," according to the prosecutor's filing.
"But a probationary sentence would be unreasonable given the nature and circumstances of this case. LaFlower squandered over $180,000, much of which was donated from the generous contributions of hard working police officers and private citizens," reads the filing. "LaFlower did not have a momentary lapse in judgment. Over a five-year span, LaFlower made over 80 unauthorized cash withdrawals and fraudulently issued over 30 checks to himself from FOP accounts, often in increments of $1,000 to $4,000. Each time he did so, he made a conscious decision to betray his oath as a police officer and his fiduciary duty as the FOP’s Treasurer. LaFlower’s cooperation since his crimes were discovered is belied by the actions he took to conceal his crime for five years."
