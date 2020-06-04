Protesters, defenders find common ground in St. John

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. JOHN — Two seemingly disparate groups came together Thursday for a peaceful rally for racial equality and justice.

On one side of 93rd Avenue near the St. John Public Safety Facility was a group of more than 100 people protesting racial injustice, especially in light of the recent death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. While that group was waving signs, the group on the other side was waving American flags and carrying firearms.

As things turned out, both groups were on the same side.

Johnny Boersma, of Merrillville, involved in local veterans’ issues, organized veterans and citizens to protect the protesters and community from violence.

“We are supporting the protesters and their cause,” Boersma said. “We’re using our Second Amendment right to make sure there is no harm to citizens, businesses or police officers.”

Eventually both sides came together, introduced themselves and protested together.

Ed Conn, of St. John, walked along the protest route, shaking hands and offering his support.

“I want to offer a hand of peace,” Conn said. “We’re completely against what is going on. What happened in Minneapolis is a horrendous thing.”