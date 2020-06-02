Protesters invoke different names to decry police treatment

“It brought back so many memories of them trying to demonize him, then trying to have other officers there and none trying to control the situation,” Johnson told KRON-TV in the Bay Area.

In Baltimore, it was impossible not to think of what happened in 2015 — from the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray after he suffered major spinal injuries while being transported in a police van to the unrest that followed.

“It was a stark reminder of our own city’s trauma,” Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told the Baltimore Sun.

While Gray's name has remained part of the national conversation about police treatment of blacks, what has been striking is that demonstrations in every corner of the country tell their own piece of a larger story.

Terence Crutcher was fatally shot in 2016 by a white police officer, Betty Shelby, who was later acquitted of manslaughter.

“If you all could just scream at the top of your lungs and let Terence know that you still care, that you haven’t forgotten,” his twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, told a Tulsa crowd.