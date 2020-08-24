Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man

KENOSHA, Wis. — Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear after Kenosha police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers condemned the shooting Sunday of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition. The three officers at the scene were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police, while the state Justice Department investigates.
Authorities in the former auto manufacturing hub of 100,000 people did not immediately disclose the race of the officers or say whether Blake was armed.
The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online.
In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.
Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the officers fired. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.
“While we do not have all of the details yet," the governor said in a statement, "what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”
Evers indicated he intends to take further action over the shooting.
“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action,” the governor said. “In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”
Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued for Blake the following day.
The records contain no further details and do not list an attorney for Blake.
In the unrest that followed Sunday night, social media posts showed neighbors gathering in the surrounding streets and shouting at police. Some could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace!” Others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles.
Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.
In a scene that mirrored the widespread protests over the police shootings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which houses the police and sheriff’s departments. Authorities mostly blocked off the building, which was closed on Monday because of damage, authorities said.
Laquisha Booker, who is Blake’s partner, told NBC’s Milwaukee affiliate, WTMJ-TV, that her and Blake’s three children were in the back seat of the SUV when police shot him.
“That man just literally grabbed him by his shirt and looked the other way and was just shooting him. With the kids in the back screaming. Screaming,” Booker said.
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who has represented Floyd's and Taylor's families, said he has been retained by Blake’s family.
“We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police," Crump said in a statement. “Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets. Their irresponsible, reckless, and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident. It’s a miracle he’s still alive.”
Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke cautioned the public and elected officials against “racing towards judgment,” given how few details were known.
“The frustration & anger that many in our communities are feeling must be met with empathy, but cannot be further fueled by politicians’ statements or actions that can stoke flames of violence,” tweeted Steineke, who is white and lives about 140 miles north of Kenosha in Appleton.
For more than 100 years, Kenosha was an auto manufacturing center, but it has now largely transformed into a bedroom community given its location almost directly in between Milwaukee and Chicago.
National Guard deployed to Kenosha, Wis. following unrest over Black man's shooting by police
The National Guard will arrive in Kenosha County around 3 p.m. to aid local authorities after civil unrest broke out overnight following an officer-involved shooting of a black man.
Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Lt. Horace Staples said the declaration of a State of Emergency at 11 p.m. Sunday started the process of activating the deployment.
“They have been deployed,” Staples said.
However, some Kenosha County officials believe the process should not have taken as long as it did.
Kenosha County supervisors Terry Rose and Zach Rodriguez said Monday they feel “someone dropped the ball.”
“Myself and other supervisors were knocking on the doors of other supervisors at 2 a.m. because the National Guard hadn’t been sent to Kenosha,” Rodriguez said.
Staples said he submitted the request to Wisconsin Emergency Management at 3 a.m. That office in turn submits the request to the governor of Wisconsin, who activates the National Guard.
Those who serve in the National Guard are then called to respond for deployment.
“There is a 12-hour window to gather everyone,” Staples said.
Civil rights groups will hold press conference at 2 p.m.
Civil Rights Organizations will hold an emergency press conference at 2 p.m. outside the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. following the shooting of Jacob Blake by members of the Kenosha Police Department.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Darryl Morin, national president, Forward Latino
- Wendell Harris, president, NAACP Wisconsin State Conference of Branches
- Anthony Davis, president, NAACP-Kenosha Branch
- Nanci Hernandez, president, LULAC Council #339
- Yoger Aguilar, president, LULAC Council #354
- Adelene Greene, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism
More speakers are being confirmed.
Jacob Blake's family has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump
KENOSHA — The family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot several times while walking away from a Kenosha Police officer Sunday afternoon, has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to represent Blake in the case.
According to a release from Crump's office and eyewitness reports, Blake had been de-escalating a "domestic incident" when officers arrived and drew their weapons.
Blake began walking away toward a van, video shows. According to Crump's office, Blake was checking on his children, who were inside the van. Police then opened fire as Blake appeared to be not complying with orders. Audio indicates seven shots were fired, although it is not clear how many struck Blake.
As of Sunday evening, Blake was in serious condition, although a cousin of his posted on Twitter that he survived and is expected to survive after a surgery, even though he is still at Froedtert Hospital as of Monday morning.
"Jacob is out of surgery and In ICU. We will continue to pray as he fights. We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful," a tweet from the cousin reads.
Pauly tweet Jacob Blake surgery
A statement from Crump reads:
"We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police. Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets. Their irresponsible, reckless, and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident. It's a miracle he's still alive.
"We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and his for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha Police Department. How many more of these tragic 'while Black' tragedies will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of Black lives by the police finally stops?"
Crump has represented multiple others involved in high-profile civil rights cases, including the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown and George Floyd.
Gov. Tony Evers and many others have compared Sunday's shooting to the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other prominent cases of alleged excessive force by police leading to the deaths of African Americans.
IN PHOTOS: 34 scenes from civil unrest in Kenosha
Rep. Steil releases statement on officer-involved shooting
Bryan Steil released a statement following Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha.
“We need the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct a thorough, independent, exhaustive investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. We must support each other and our Kenosha community, and we cannot allow violence and destruction.”
Scenes from Sunday night civil unrest in Kenosha following the officer-involved shooting
In video: Scenes from Sunday night in Kenosha after officer-involved shooting
Following the officer-involved shooting in the 2800 block of 40th Street Sunday evening, protesters took to the streets.
Here are videos of some of the stops and activities, first posted as Facebook Live.
The Kenosha County Courthouse is closed to the public Monday due to damage sustained during Sunday night's civil unrest.
Gov. Evers' statement on Kenosha shooting
Gov. Tony Evers released this statement tonight:
"Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha. Kathy and I join his family, friends and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all the details yet, what we know for certain is he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or in our country.
We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equality and accountability for Black lives in our country -- lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Denise Hamilton, Earnest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.
I hve said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.
