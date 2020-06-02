Protests in top 25 coronavirus hot spots ignite fears of contagion

The AP’s review focused on large metro counties — the central counties within metro areas with more than 1 million people — that showed the highest rates of new cases per capita over the past 14 days.

While case numbers and deaths have been trending down in several of the cities where the largest protests have occurred, the number of people in those places infected with the virus — and with the ability to spread it — remains high. And in some of the communities, such as Minneapolis, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been rising.

Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, even as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Minneapolis has been ground zero for the sprawling protests, which have crossed the Mississippi River into neighboring St. Paul.

The unrest has coincided with “the very worst days of the pandemic so far” in the Twin Cities metropolitan area, said Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“Our ICU bed care is at its all-time high and is really on the edge,” he said.