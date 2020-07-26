Provecho owner begins new venture at historic Crown Point Courthouse

CROWN POINT — The owner and chef of Crown Point-based Provecho has set his sights on providing brides and more with a grand experience at the Old Lake County Courthouse.
Recently, Chris Pappas announced plans for The Grand, the "exclusive and premier catering and events company in the heart of downtown Crown Point," according to its Facebook page.
Plans for The Grand have been in the works for about six months, Pappas told The Times recently.
Within the next year, Pappas said there are plans to modernize the spaces The Grand uses, including the Maki Ballroom, the assessor's room, a bridal room, the historic courtroom and an outdoor area.
"We have a lot of plans just to tie everything to be like a one-stop shop — wedding, social and corporate events — kind of facility," he said.
While there will be renovations, Pappas said the history of the building will be tied in and preserved.
When it comes to what will replace the now-shuttered Noka's Cafe & Catering, Pappas said plans are still in the works.
"It'll be a separate brand, separate operating restaurant aside from The Grand. They will not be in tandem, and it will be a completely different concept," Pappas said.
He added: "My priority is The Grand right now and weddings and events because that's what is coming to us right now. ... I need to focus on that because I don't want to let anybody down. I want to make sure that we're taking care of everybody that's in this weird situation, so that's my main focus.
The big day
When planning a wedding with The Grand, Pappas — who is planning a wedding himself — said brides-to-be can expect a customized experience that is unique to their big day.
"We're here to curate an experience. We're not just handing over the rope. We're trying to accommodate each bride depending on their needs and desires because this is a special day. A lot of women grow up thinking of what this day would look like," Pappas said.
Pappas, who also has a hand in Pappas Restaurant and whose family owns various restaurants in the city, including Main Street Cafe, One13 North and Twelve Islands, said The Grand will offer "several different types of cuisine with different price points to have an option for several demographics of clients."
"Nothing's wrong with brides that want beef and chicken, but that's just the norm," Pappas said. "My goal is to provide an elevated experience for their guests because I feel that we're missing this in this area, and elevated doesn't have to be expensive — it just has to be executed well."
Events coordinator Stacey Papamihalakis said she treats each bride differently during a consultation.
"It's kind of like an exclusive meeting for what they want to have for their event, whether it's their wedding or their shower," Papamihalakis said. "Everything from table layout, to what they're selecting to eat, to colors, to the order of events ... all that stuff is going to be tailored exactly how they see in their mind."
"I'm really passionate about this industry, and I think we've gotten away from the hospitality of it," Pappas said. "That's my favorite part about it because you try to treat people and try to make them feel good. We're in the hospitality business, but we've gotten away from it."
Those who are looking to get a glimpse of what a wedding with The Grand will look like can attend its inaugural Bridal Open House, Papamihalakis said. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 and will feature a tour, sips and small bites, samples, promotions and vendors. Tickets are $15.
For more information, or to acquire about an event, The Grand can be reached at 219-310-4067 or by email at events@thegrandcp.com.
