Provecho owner begins new venture at historic Crown Point Courthouse

He added: "My priority is The Grand right now and weddings and events because that's what is coming to us right now. ... I need to focus on that because I don't want to let anybody down. I want to make sure that we're taking care of everybody that's in this weird situation, so that's my main focus.

The big day

When planning a wedding with The Grand, Pappas — who is planning a wedding himself — said brides-to-be can expect a customized experience that is unique to their big day.

"We're here to curate an experience. We're not just handing over the rope. We're trying to accommodate each bride depending on their needs and desires because this is a special day. A lot of women grow up thinking of what this day would look like," Pappas said.

Pappas, who also has a hand in Pappas Restaurant and whose family owns various restaurants in the city, including Main Street Cafe, One13 North and Twelve Islands, said The Grand will offer "several different types of cuisine with different price points to have an option for several demographics of clients."