Psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at St. Catherine Hospital loves her patients

At Goshen College, in Goshen, she explored her athletic side, pitching for the softball team all four years. But her nursing studies won out, and now she has been chosen as one of the top nurses in the Region in peer review.

After graduating from Goshen, Jimenez joined Elkhart General Hospital as a pediatric nurse. She worked there about a year before entering a family practice in Elkhart run by two Spanish-speaking doctors, which expanded her medical skills well as the Spanish she studied in college.

She moved to the Heart Health Center in Elkhart, where, as clinical manager, she helped it obtain nonprofit status. After two years, it was off to California, where she worked in pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for several months before returning to the Region to get married.

When she couldn’t find a job in pediatrics close to her new home in Union Mills, she got a position with Franciscan Health in Michigan City as an RN in the psychiatric ward.

“And I loved it,” she says. “You really have to get to know people and learn their story. That’s how you can treat their illnesses. I stayed eight years, and it never got boring.”