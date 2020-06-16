Psychiatric patient opens fire at Munster hospital, killing retired cop, sheriff confirms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER – A psychiatric patient, who was beating a nurse, then disarmed and fatally shot a retired officer working security at a Munster hospital early Tuesday, the sheriff confirmed.

Another retired county officer returned fire, killing the suspect, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The incident unfolded about 1 a.m. Tuesday when two retired sheriff's officers, who were working security at Community Hospital in Munster, responded to a report of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

"I'm told he was beating the nurse pretty badly," the sheriff told The Times about 6:40 a.m.

A struggle ensued, and the patient was able to loosen a gun from one of the officer's gun belts, Martinez said. The patient then opened fire, shooting the officer in the arm, the sheriff said.

That wound ended up being fatal.

The other officer returned fire, killing the suspect, Martinez said.

The sheriff said his department remained in shock Tuesday morning that one of their own retired officers was gone.