Psychiatric patient opens fire at Munster hospital, killing retired cop, sheriff confirms

MUNSTER – A psychiatric patient, who was beating a nurse, then disarmed and fatally shot a retired officer working security at a Munster hospital early Tuesday, the sheriff confirmed.
Another retired county officer returned fire, killing the suspect, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
The incident unfolded about 1 a.m. Tuesday when two retired sheriff's officers, who were working security at Community Hospital in Munster, responded to a report of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
"I'm told he was beating the nurse pretty badly," the sheriff told The Times about 6:40 a.m.
A struggle ensued, and the patient was able to loosen a gun from one of the officer's gun belts, Martinez said. The patient then opened fire, shooting the officer in the arm, the sheriff said.
That wound ended up being fatal.
The other officer returned fire, killing the suspect, Martinez said.
The sheriff said his department remained in shock Tuesday morning that one of their own retired officers was gone.
"I knew the dead officer and know the other one personally, and they're great guys," said Martinez, noting he would not yet identify the deceased or other officer as an investigation was pending. "As a young officer myself, I trained under these guys as a rookie. This is just shocking. Our whole department will be suffering from this loss."
A heavy police presence remained at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, with a row of about 10 Lake County sheriff's police squads in front of the facility, located on Calumet Avenue.
Munster police were conducting an investigation Tuesday with assistance from the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force, said Munster Police Department spokesman Lt. John Peirick.
The patient and retired officer had not been identified as of early Tuesday, pending notification of the next of kin.
Check back later at nwi.com for further updates.
