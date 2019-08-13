The Valparaiso, Portage and Boone Grove compost sites will be closed to the public Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.
All sites will reopen Sept. 3.
The Valparaiso site, 2150 W. Lincolnway, will reopen at 9 a.m.Sept. 3. It is owned and operated by the city of Valparaiso with operation assistance from Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction. Regular operating hours for the Valparaiso site are Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Portage Compost Site, 6451 U.S. 12, will reopen at 8 a.m. Sept. 3. It's owned by the city of Portage with operation assistance from Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction. Regular operating hours are Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The Boone Grove compost site, 546 S. 400 West, owned and operated by Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, will reopen at noon Sept. 3. Regular operating hours for the Boone Grove site are Mondays through Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
The season for all three public compost sites ends Dec. 7.
The compost sites allow Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, residents and select municipalities to drop-off organic material, composting yard waste and grinding organic wood waste to create large amounts of finished compost and mulch. The resulting compost and mulch are available free to all Porter County residents, while supplies last.
The sites accept organic yard waste, leaves, garden and household plants, brush, limbs, logs and firewood. Residents should remove bags and other containers upon dropping off materials. No treated wood or lumber of any kind is accepted.
Porter County residents should contact Porter County Recycling to determine material availability and site access during inclement weather. Residents can bring their own shovels and containers to load as much compost and mulch as they want.
The Valparaiso Public Works Department will loadfor Porter County residents for a fee at its compost site. Interested residents should contact Valparaiso Public Works for details at 219-462-4612.
Other products are accepted for recycling at these sites, but not all products are accepted at all sites. For more information on the compost sites or Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org or call 219-465-3694.
Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction is an agency dedicated to improving the environment and quality of life by providing services and educational programs which help residents reduce, reuse, and recycle.