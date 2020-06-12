Public defender seeks probe into deputies' posts after march

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — A public defender has asked Cook County’s sheriff and inspector general to investigate insulting and threatening comments apparently posted online by deputies following a march in support of Black Lives Matter.

In a letter sent Thursday to Sheriff Tom Dart and Inspector General Patrick Blanchard, Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli requested that the deputies behind the posts be disciplined or, if appropriate, fired.

The posts appeared online after about 200 people, including many public defenders, participated in a demonstration Monday at the county jail in Chicago.

A Facebook comment purportedly posted by a deputy assigned to the Leighton Criminal Court Building reads: “Good luck to them all when the courts open up!”

Campanelli also cited a post that reads: “Bring in the fire hoses and horses this is not a protest.”

Campanelli questioned how she or anyone else could have confidence that people in custody are receiving housing, food and being treated “equitably and humanely” by “the custodians of the jail.”