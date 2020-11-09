Public pushes back against proposed superintendent raise in Hammond

Hammond teacher Jamaica Sawyers said she felt Miller has done a fair job as superintendent but that the increase was not appropriate when compared to the approximately $835 increase teachers are likely to see added to their base salary after Hammond educators' collective bargaining agreements are ratified.

"I find it a little disappointing that the people who are working for the city, that are on the front lines with the children are not even making $1,000 more to their salary, but we can afford to put forth $1,600 extra per month," Sawyers said.

Friel said Miller has been underpaid upon his hiring as a superintendent compared to districts of comparable sizes across the state and that the clause of the contract allowing for reimbursement of continuing education was modeled after similar provisions for other superintendents in Indiana.

Miller said he had plans to enroll in a doctoral program prior to school closures and the pandemic, but asked to defer to focus on pressing needs in the school city. He said he now has plans to begin classes in the spring.

"Given the size of the district and the responsibility as hand, the pay request is not unreasonable, especially when you compare it to other superintendents in the state," Miller said.