Public pushes back against proposed superintendent raise in Hammond

HAMMOND — The Hammond school board is considering giving its superintendent a raise despite public push back during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a proposed contract publicly reviewed Monday night, Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller would receive a $20,000 salary increase and compensation for a doctoral degree if approved by the school board.
Miller was hired to lead the Region's largest school district in April 2019 with a three-year contract guaranteeing a $150,000 annual salary with incentives available for improved school performance.
A contract now before the board for consideration would increase Miller's annual pay to $170,000 through June 2023, bringing the superintendent's salary in line with comparable compensations for district leaders in the Lake Central School Corp. and Valparaiso Community Schools.
"We are the largest school corporation in Northwest Indiana, we have the most students of any school corporation in Northwest Indiana, we have the most teachers, we have the most staff, the most employees, the most school buildings of any school corporation in Lake, Porter and LaPorte County all the way over to South Bend," said Dan Friel, an attorney for the school board who presented the proposed contract in the Monday night meeting. There are a number of corporations within this immediate area who have superintendents who are being paid more or significantly more than the contract you're being asked to approve this evening."
However, the board's consideration of a raise has sparked concern among some Hammond residents who have watched school city administration repeatedly cite an urgent need to reduce district spending through staff reductions and school closures — all actions taken since Miller stepped into his role as superintendent.
Under Miller's tenure, the school city has worked to reduce its multimillion deficit and expects to finish the year with a $10 million positive balance, Board President Anna Mamala said.
The school city has cut down its administrative team, going down from three assistant superintendents to one and saving the district $300,000 a year, Mamala said.
"He has worked tirelessly to refocus School City of Hammond culture on certain students and the community, " Mamala said of the superintendent. "He has shown commitment to the Hammond community by relocating his family to downtown Hammond and enrolling his school aged children to Hammond public schools."
Dernia Harper, mother to an Eggers Middle School student, said she found the contract's clause allowing for an unspecified reimbursement of tuition for continuing education unfair.
"There were others more qualified," Harper said of Miller's hiring. "All school city employees should be able to go to the school board and say 'I need you to pay for my education.' It’s a privileged request."
Hammond teacher Jamaica Sawyers said she felt Miller has done a fair job as superintendent but that the increase was not appropriate when compared to the approximately $835 increase teachers are likely to see added to their base salary after Hammond educators' collective bargaining agreements are ratified.
"I find it a little disappointing that the people who are working for the city, that are on the front lines with the children are not even making $1,000 more to their salary, but we can afford to put forth $1,600 extra per month," Sawyers said.
Friel said Miller has been underpaid upon his hiring as a superintendent compared to districts of comparable sizes across the state and that the clause of the contract allowing for reimbursement of continuing education was modeled after similar provisions for other superintendents in Indiana.
Miller said he had plans to enroll in a doctoral program prior to school closures and the pandemic, but asked to defer to focus on pressing needs in the school city. He said he now has plans to begin classes in the spring.
"Given the size of the district and the responsibility as hand, the pay request is not unreasonable, especially when you compare it to other superintendents in the state," Miller said.
Hammond board members have not yet set a date for their meeting to vote on the proposed contract.
Board Vice President Carlotta Blake-King said she plans in that meeting to bring a motion to table the proposed contract until the superintendent's current contract expires.
See the proposed contract here:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!