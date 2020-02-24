Pullman's revitalization continues 5 years after designation

CHICAGO — Supporters of the revitalization of Chicago's historic Pullman neighborhood say they have the money for more restoration work, five years after then-President Barack Obama designated part of the area as a national monument.

Longtime supporters gathered with National Park Service officials last Wednesday on the Far South Side to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the monument designation as leaders unveiled the latest renderings for a more than $56 million revitalization project.

A central part of the restoration is the Pullman Clock Tower and Administration building, which will convert into a visitor center. That's expected to be completed next year.

“The designation (as a national monument) was important to reflect the rich history, but President Obama is also interested in making sure that our monuments tell a story and a story that has not ended,” said former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett via video. “Really a story that is historic, but whose best chapter lies ahead.”

The neighborhood was built by industrialist George M. Pullman in the 19th century for people who worked at his state-of-the-art factory, building luxurious railroad sleeping cars.