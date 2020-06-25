Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue University, in 2013.
Jonathan Miano
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has expelled an undergraduate student for “racist and despicable” statements he made on social media.
Purdue said in a news release Tuesday that Daniels determined that repeated statements posted by Maxwell Lawrence “appear plainly intended to incite others and therefore create a risk of public safety issues in the current environment.”
Purdue policy allows for summary suspension or expulsion if a student’s behavior poses a threat to the safety and security of the university’s community, property or its ability to maintain normal operations.
Purdue’s student newspaper, The Exponent, first reported on Friday that the student, an incoming sophomore, posted a video on the website TikTok pretending to run over Black Lives Matter protesters and made racist comments in a group chat.
Lawrence did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
Lake Central peaceful protest
Michaela Spears, a graduating senior at Lake Central, welcomes supporters to a Tuesday afternoon peaceful protest outside Lake Central High School in St. John. Spears helped organize the rally which attracted more then 200 people.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Lake Central peaceful protest
Supports of a student-organized peaceful protest outside of Lake Central High School hold up signs Tuesday afternoon on the school property along U.S. 41 in St. John.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Lake Central peaceful protest
Mateo Cedano, a graduating senior at Lake Central High, encourage protesters Tuesday afternoon outside of the school in St. John.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Lake Central peaceful protest
Students, educators and residents in the Lake Central School Corp. take a knee in honor of George Floyd in a peaceful protest Tuesday outside Lake Central High School.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Lake Central peaceful protest
Marc-Henry Derogene, a graduating senior at Lake Central, leads peaceful protesters in a Tuesday student-organized rally outside Lake Central High School. Derogene crossed out the words "Great Again" on his red hat, replacing them with the word "Equal."
Carley Lanich, The Times
Valparaiso protest
Protesters participate in a "die-in" Friday on the courthouse lawn in downtown Valparaiso to protest police brutality and racial prejudice.
Valparaiso protest
Madelin Snider, of Valparaiso, helped organize a protest on the courthouse lawn in downtown Valparaiso Friday night to raise awareness of police brutality and racial prejudice.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso protest
Sophia Sim, left, and Ayna Virk, both of Chesterton, participate in a protest against police brutality Friday in Valparaiso. Both said they have experienced racial slurs.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso protest
Protesters participate in a "die-in" Friday on the courthouse lawn in downtown Valparaiso to protest police brutality and racial prejudice.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso protest
About 250 protesters participate in a "die-in" Friday on the courthouse lawn in downtown Valparaiso to protest police brutality and racial prejudice.
Doug Ross, The Times
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Anthony Horn gives an emotional speech at the Lake Station protest Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Protest organizer DeDjreanna Thames speaks Sunday at the Lake Station City Hall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
The Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity holds a protest on the steps of the Gary City Hall Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity ministers read actions they want from the Indiana legislature.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Protest organizers DeDjreanna Thames, left, and Anthony Horn speak at the Lake Station rally on Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Retired Valparaiso University professor Loujeanne Walton, of Gary, shows her support during Sunday's protest on the steps of Gary City Hall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Breanna Poats talks with Lake Station Police Assistant Chief Brian Williams before the start of the rally Sunday. Poats had just graduated from Lake Station Edison High School the same day.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity ministers read a list of actions they want from the Indiana legislature.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Anthony Horn gives an emotional speech at the Lake Station protest on Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Members of the Sin City Deciples and others were on hand for security.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Alexander Israel, 5, of Gary, wears a "My Life Matters" T-shirt as he holds a "Let Me Breathe" sign on Sunday at the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station protest organizers DeDjreanna Thames, left, and Anthony Horn talk with Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll before the start of the rally.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Rev. Charles Strietelmeier offers a prayer at the Lake Station protest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
A group of protesters pass by the Lake County Sheriff's Police command center on their way to the Lake Station George Floyd rally.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Darran Denman, of Gary, performs "A Change is Gonna Come" on Sunday at the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
In the shadow of a statue of the late Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher, Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity ministers read demands addressed to the Indiana legislature.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Griffith rally
Protesters chant, “Hands up, don’t Shoot!” Sunday as they march around Griffith’s Central Park during a Black Lives Matter and police brutality protest.
Robert House
Griffith rally
Portesters march around Griffith’s Central Park Sunday during a Black Lives Matter and police brutality protest.
John Luke The Times
Griffith rally
Protesters lie on their stomachs, some with hands behind their backs for 8 minute, forty-six secondsduring Black Lives Matter and police brutality protest Sunday in Griffith's Central Park.
John Luke The Times
Griffith rally
Griffith police Pete Ghrist walks with Protesters around Griffith’s Central Park Sunday during a Black Lives Matter and police brutality protest.
Robert House
Griffith rally
Protesters march around Central Park in Griffith on Sunday during a rally against injustice.
John Luke The Times
Griffith rally
Protesters lie on their stomachs, some with hands behind their backs, for 8 minute, 46 seconds during a protest against injustice on Sunday in Griffith's Central Park.
John Luke, The Times
Griffith rally
Protesters in Griffith’s Central Park lie on their stomachs with hands behind backs on Sunday for eight minutes, 46 seconds to honor George Floyd. Floyd died after his neck was kneeled on for that length of time by a Minneapolis police officer.
John Luke, The Times
Griffith rally
Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance, left, walks with protesters on Sunday at Central Park during a rally against injustice.
John Luke, The Times
Griffith protest cell snap John Luke
Organizers gather on Sunday morning in Griffith's Central Park for a rally against injustice.
Provided
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters gather on the south side of the Porter County Courthouse Saturday morning in Valparaiso. Protesters gathered to hear speakers and then marched from the courthouse to the Valparaiso Police Department.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Steven Saylor of Valparaiso stands as protesters gathered on the south side of the Porter County Courthouse Saturday morning in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Ruth Hartz, left, and Beth Corrigan, both of Portage stand as protesters gathered on the South side of the Porter County Courthouse on Saturday morning in Valparaiso. Protesters gathered to hear speakers and then marched from the courthouse to the Valparaiso Police Department.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Elizabeth Gingerich of Valparaiso stands with her sign as protesters gather on the south side of the Porter County Court House Saturday morning in Valparaiso. Protesters gathered to hear speakers and then marched from the court house to the Valparaiso Police Department.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
NWI residents gather in Crown Point in remembrance of Breonna Taylor
Demonstrators hold signs and put their fists up as cars pass by in Crown Point on Friday. The group gathered in honor of Breonna Taylor's birthday. Taylor was an African American emergency room technician slain March 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Mary Freda
America Protests Chicago Police
Kim Woods speaks with reporters Thursday in Chicago. Several Chicago police officers are under investigation after a video surfaced showing them yanking women, including Woods, out of a car and throwing them to the ground in the parking lot of a shopping mall.
Teresa Crawford, Associated Press
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Protesters line up along Columbia Avenue on Friday outside Munster High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
"Black Power" earrings are sported by one organizer on Friday during a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday outside Munster High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Black Lives Matter protesters take a knee in honor of George Floyd on Friday outside Munster High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Organizers gathered outside Munster High School on Friday to participate in a Black Lives Matter protest.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
A sign featuring the resemblance of George Floyd, a black man that died while in police custody in Minneapolis, is one of many in a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday outside Munster High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Robert Dickman-Lopez, left, of Munster, holds his son, Ethan, as he participates in a Black Lives Matter protest Friday outside Munster High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Customs masks were sported all around by protesters on Friday outside Munster High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
The Munster Street Department provided yellow blockades to keep protesters organized near the sidewalk south of Munster High School on Friday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
A Black Lives Matter-themed mortar board is sported during a protest on Friday outside Munster High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Organizers lead chants from across Columbia Avenue for fellow protesters on Friday outside Munster High school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Black Lives Matter protesters congregated outside the southern end of Munster High School on Friday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Protesters rally and chant together on Friday outside Munster High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Dr. Michael McGee and Dr. Reuben Rutland, founders of P.O.P. on Youth Violence, take a knee during a peaceful protest Friday with Methodist Hospitals faculty and staff.
Provided
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
P.O.P. on Youth Violence and Methodist Hospitals stage a peaceful protest Friday to draw attention to the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd on May 25.
Provided
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist Hospitals employees pose during a peaceful protest Friday afternoon joining in the growing #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives movement.
Provided
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Dr. Janet Seabrook and Dr. Deborah McCullough share the message "Not one more life, one more day," at a #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives demonstration Friday.
Provided
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Jordan Olsen, of LaPorte, speaks into a megaphone Friday during a demonstration against police brutality Friday in LaPorte.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Black Lives Matter protester Jordan Olsen, 22, of LaPorte, tries to make his point known to supporters of President Donald Trump during a Friday demonstration in downtown LaPorte.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Protesters carry signs during a two-hour demonstration Friday in LaPorte over the May 25 death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds of people walk along U.S. 35 overpass Friday in LaPorte during a peaceful protest of the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Police monitor downtown Gary on Friday morning as a couple hundred people gathered at Gary City Hall to protest against police brutality and racism.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
A couple hundred protesters march along Fifth Avenue from Gary City Hall to the police station Friday morning to protest against police brutality and racism.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, center, attends the Black Lives Matter protest Friday morning.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
A couple hundred people march along Fifth Avenue from Gary City Hall to the police station Friday morning to protest against police brutality and racism.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
People gather Friday morning at Gary City Hall to hear speakers and protest against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
People gather at Gary police station after marching from City Hall on Friday morning to protest against police brutality and racism.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters gather at the Gary police station Friday morning after marching from City Hall to protest against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Shaun King, of Gary, joins protesters Friday at Gary polce Station.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters gather at Gary Police station Friday morning after marching from City Hall to protest against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Indiana State Police watch protesters begin a march from Gary City Hall to Gary police station Friday.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
A couple of men raise their fists in support of demonstrators Friday morning as they walk along Fifth Avenue to protest against police brutality and racism.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
A couple hundred people gather at Gary City Hall on Friday morning to protest against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Pastor John Jackson, of Trinity United Chuch of Christ, speaks to a crowd of 200 or more Friday at Gary City Hall during a protest against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The demonstration featured local speakers and then a march west on Fifth Avenue from City Hall to the Gary police station.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Demonstrators march west on Fifth Avenue on Friday morning to the Gary police staton during a protest against police brutality and racism.
John Luke, The Times
Gary protest
Protesters congregate Friday outside Gary City Hall.
John Luke, The Times
St. John protest
Johnny Boersma, left, of Merrillville, talks with Curtis Gills, 18, of Schererville, and other protesters during a peaceful rally for racial justice and equality Thursday outside the St. John Public Safety Facility along 93rd Avenue. Boersma co-organized a group of citizens there to defend the protesters and prevent any violence.
Steve Euvino, The Times
St. John protest
Ed Conn, left, of St. John, talks with Curtis Gills, 18, of Schererville, and other protesters during a peaceful rally for racial justice and equality on Thursday outside the St. John Public Safety Facility along 93rd Avenue. Conn was part of a group of citizens defending the protesters.
Steve Euvino, The Times
St. John protest
More than 100 people participated in a peaceful rally for racial justice and equality Thursday outside the St. John Public Safety Facility along 93rd Avenue.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Members of the Invaders and Avenged Indiana motorcycle clubs approach the pavilion at Freedom Park in Lowell on Thursday before the marchers head out.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Samaiyah Ahmad speaks emotionally at the George Floyd demonstration at Liberty Park in Lowell.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Ian Smith of Lowell displays his sign at Liberty Park in Lowell.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
A sign from the George Floyd demonstration at Liberty Park in Lowell.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
At Liberty Park, organizer Cedric Caschetta speaks to the marchers.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
At Liberty Park, organizer Cedric Caschetta speaks to the marchers.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. John protest
Brandy Sacino, of Griffith, holds a sign while participating in the racial equality rally Thursday outside the St. John Public Safety Facility along 93rd Avenue. More than 100 people took part in the peaceful rally.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Chi-Town Large Cars members, from left, Kris Santoianni, John Rogers and Brian Bucenell attend Thursday's rally in Lowell with their AR-15 rifles.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Protest organizer Cedric Cashetta gets a hug from Lowell Police Sgt. Bob Hornickel, a longtime family friend.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
A family watches and takes photos on Thursday as demonstrators march past their home en route to Liberty Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Organizers Keyra Horst-Moore, left, and Cedric Cashetta speak to the Lowell George Floyd protest marchers before heading out on Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
With a police escort, demonstrators march down Cline Avenue on Thursday en route to Liberty Park in Lowell.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell resident Anya Goeders speaks to marchers at Liberty Park on Thuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Demonstrators march down Main Street on Thursday en route to Liberty Park in Lowell.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Organizer Cedric Cashetta greets Will Farrellbegg, a longtime family friend, on Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. John protest
Meghan and John Hoyt, of St. John, participate in the racial equality rally Thursday outside the St. John Public Safety Facility along 93rd Avenue. More than 100 people took part in the peaceful rally.
Steve Euvino, The Times
St. John protest
Samantha Valadez, of Dyer, and her son, Caiden Shofroth, 10, hold a sign while participating in the racial equality rally on Thursday outside the St. John Public Safety Facility along 93rd Avenue. More than 100 people took part in the peaceful rally.
Steve Eivino, The Times
southlake mall protest 4.JPG
Police create a line during last weekend's protest at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
southlake mall protest 2.JPG
Protesters and police faced off last week at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
southlake mall protest 3.JPG
Tensions flare as police tactical units start facing off with protesters last month at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
Southlake Mall protest.JPG
Tensions flare as tactical units start facing off with protesters last weekend at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
Southlake Mall protest 1.JPG
A black officer stands among the police tactical unit during last month's protest at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
Cunningham 3.jpeg
Heather Fox, the girlfriend of the late Rashad Cunningham, protests outside the Gary Police Department on Thursday.
Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Cunningham 1.jpeg
Jessica Cunningham, the sister of the late Rashad Cunningham, protests outside the Gary Police Department on Thursday.
Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
A Munster police officer hands a water bottle to a protester Wednesday outside the Police Department.
Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
Protesters hold signs saying "Time for change" and "No justice, no peace" during a gathering Wednesday outside the Munster Police Department.
Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Tuesday BLM protest
Supporters hoist their fists from across the street on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Tuesday BLM protest
Police brutality protesters rally together at the corner of Calumet Avenue and 175th Street on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Tuesday BLM protest
A handful of protesters were rallying together Tuesday at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 175th Street.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Tuesday BLM protest
A handful of protesters rally Tuesday at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 175th Street. The demonstration prompted the closure of the ramps to Interstate 80/94.
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
Tuesday BLM protest
Police brutality protesters hoist signs at the corner of Calumet Avenue and 175th Street on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
UPDATE: Protest that closed many roads to the Borman Expressway ends up being a dozen people on a street corner
About a dozen protesters rallied on a street corner by the Borman Expressway in Hammond Tuesday night.
Joseph S. Pete
WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering
Twenty-one bystanders stand along the Erie-Lackawanna Trail on Monday, watching as protesters walk back from the Lake County Government Center.
Provided
Calumet Avenue closed in anticipation of protest
Caution tape and signs are placed outside the Franciscan Health Hammond Clinic in anticipation of a police bruality protest along Calumet Avenue on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valpo protest
Members of the Consistent Life Network demonstrate Tuesday outside the courthouse in downtown Valparaiso.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police shut down Calumet Avenue at I-80/94 ahead of possible protest
Crews close Calumet Avenue in both directions at the Little Calumet River bridge near Interstate 80/94, at the Hammond/Munster border, ahead of a possible protest Tuesday afternoon.
Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Demonstrators take a knee at the corner of Central Avenue and Willowcreek Road on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
A demonstrator hugs a Portage police officer on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
A man carrying a Trump flag attempts to distract marchers during a protest in Portage on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Demonstrators march down Central Avenue in Portage during a George Floyd rally in Portage on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
On their knees, demonstrators observe several minutes of silence during a rally in Portage on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
A man carrying a Trump flag attempts to engage marchers during a protest in Portage on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Dejuan Allen, of Portage, displays a sign during a Monday rally in Portage.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Organizer Dedjreanna Thames, of Portage, speaks passionately to the crowd gathered in Portage on Monday to speak out against police violence.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
William Jackson, of Portage, gives an impassioned speech at the Portage rally on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Organizer Jeremiah Sims implores marchers to ignore a man carrying a Trump flag during a Portage rally on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Kayla Clark, of Portage, displays a hand-painted sign during Monday's rally in Portage.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
Organizer Jeremiah Sims speaks to the crowd gathered in Portage on Monday to speak out against the death of George Floyd in police custody.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage George Floyd protest
On their knees, demonstrators observe several minutes of silence during a Portage rally on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester raises her fist while chanting and demonstrating near the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. She was with a group rallying against the police actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Crown Point Pastor David Hamstra leads a group of demonstrators in prayer Monday afternoon near the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Nia Wells, of Merrillville, told a gathering of protesters in Crown Point Monday that it's difficult being a black person living as a minority in Indiana. She said she was grateful to be heard in the protest of police actions that led to the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Pastor Cedric Howard, who lives in Crown Point and leads the Goodwill Church in East Chicago, leads a group of protesters in prayer Monday in the parking lot of the Lake County Government Center. Howard also lead prayer at a similar rally and protest Sunday in the parking lot of the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester holds a picture of George Floyd Monday outside of the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. She was in a group that demonstrated against the police actions that led to Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A picture of George Floyd displayed Monday during a protest that began at the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point and ended outside the Lake County Government Center north of the square on Main Street.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester prays over the picture of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police on May 25. The woman was among a group rallying against racism and injustice Monday afternoon in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Protesters speak out against racism and police brutality Monday afternoon on the Main Street side of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A group of protesters gather on the Main Street side of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Portage Protest
About 200 people gathered in Portage on Monday afternoon for a protest rally in support of justice for George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died in police custody last week.
Doug Ross, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday, rallying against racism and the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A group of about 40 protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died last month after a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck while Floyd was restrained face down on the ground.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday, rallying against racism and the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Protesters lay face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday, rallying against racism and the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A group of protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck while Floyd was restrained face down on the ground.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A group of protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck while Floyd was restrained face down on the ground.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday, rallying against racism and the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, right, welcomes a group of protesters to the downtown area of the city on Monday,saying they were welcome to protest there as long as they remained peaceful.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Chase Jackson, of Merrillville, led protesters in chants and prayers outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday afternoon.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Chase Jackson, of Merrillville, marches up and down the lines of protesters, leading chants outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse Monday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
Protesters hold signs Monday outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crown Point protest
A protester raises her fist in the air Monday outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point while rallying against the police actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Mar Chase, The Times
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Dwayne Hunter II addresses a group of Purdue Northwest students near the school's campus Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
A group of Purdue Northwest students gathered Monday at the southwest corner of the campus to protest police brutality and other issues.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
A group of Purdue Northwest students gathered Monday at the southwest corner of the campus to protest police brutality and other matters.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Peaceful rally in Gary
Ivan Ursery II, of Gary, felt it was important for his sons Ivan Ursery III, 6, and Myles Ursery, 1, to be at the peaceful protest in Gary on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
Tear gas canisters are deployed around U.S. 30 near Mississippi.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
K-9 units are brought in for crowd control.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
After a long standoff at U.S. 30 and Mall Entrance B, the crowd of demonstrators start walking west towards Mississippi St.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
Tear gas canisters are deployed around U.S. 30 near Mississippi.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
Tear gas canisters are deployed around U.S. 30 near Mississippi.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall area protest
Tear gas is deployed at the McDonald's restaurant across from Southlake Mall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters march south on Michigan Blvd. near the Michigan City police station to show solidarity with Minneapolis, MN in the death of George Floyd.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Michigan City police stop traffic in the southbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard while protesters march on Sunday to seek justice for George Floyd, a black man who died last week in police custody.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Motorists raise their hands in support of protesters marching along Michigan Blvd. Sunday in Michigan City to show solidarity with Minneapolis, MN in the death of George Floyd.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather Sunday near the police station in Michigan City to show solidarity with Minneapolis, MN in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by Minneapolis police.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville protest
Shebba Greer, of Schererville, strums her guitar as organizers protest in solidarity with Minneapolis at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather on Sunday near the police station in Michigan City to show solidarity with those seeking justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather walk along Cleveland Avenue toward Michigan Boulevard near the police station in Michigan City on Sunday. They were seeking justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather Sunday near the police station in Michigan City to show solidarity with Minneapolis, MN in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by Minneapolis police.
John Luke, The Times
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters gather Sunday near the police station in Michigan City to show solidarity with Minneapolis in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by Minneapolis police.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville protest
Police K-9 units were brought out to help block protesters as they marched on U.S. 30 on Sunday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
After tactical units showed up outside JC Penney at the Southlake Mall, protesters turned around and started chanting "Hands up, don't shoot!"
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Police K-9 units were brought out to help block protesters as they marched on U.S. 30 on Sunday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
After spotting police officers staking out on the Southlake Mall rooftop, protesters turned around, raised their hands, and started chanting "Hands up, don't shoot!"
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Tensions start flaring up outside JC Penney after protesters saw tactical units begin organizing. Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, center, tried to calm down organizers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Tensions start flaring as tactical units start facing off with protesters on Sunday at Southlake Mall in Hobart. Mayor Brian Snedecor, center, tried to communicate with organizers to calm them down.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
A lone organizer speaks with police tactical units clad in riot gear on Sunday outside JC Penney at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters chant as they face off with tactical units outside JC Penney on Sunday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters lead chants outside an entrance at Southlake Mall on Sunday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Organizers protest outside the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
A motorist honks their horn to support organizers outside Southlake Mall on Sunday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters faced off with police on U.S. 30 after they started blocking traffic on Sunday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Organizers protest in solidarity with Minneapolis outside JC Penney on Sunday at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters faced off with tactical units outside JC Penney on Sunday at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Tactical units start filing up by Olive Garden as protesters block traffic on U.S. 30 on Sunday by the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville protest
Sheriff Oscar Martinez provides an update to news media on how police are handling protesters that had blocked traffic on U.S. 30 on Sunday at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Michigan City protest
Kristine Hensley of LaPorte says she is in Michigan City to "speak the words of life."
Doug Ross, The Times
Michigan City protest
Hundreds rally for justice in Michigan City after George Floyd died in police custody last week in Minneapolis, Minn.
Doug Ross, The Times
Standoff on U.S. 30
Demonstrators hold hands as they confront police on U.S. 30.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Standoff on U.S. 30
Police block westbound U.S. 30 as demonstrators congregate there.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Standoff on U.S. 30
Demonstrators stand toe to toe with police.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville Walmart
This is the Merrillville Walmart Sunday evening, just down the street from Southlake Mall.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Merrillville Target
A couple dozen law enforcement officers pulled up outside to line the front of the Target entrance in Merrillville. Officers went car to car telling individuals the parking lot was closed and to leave. One officer said Target asked them to come out and assist.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Munster protest
A protest is taking place at Ridge and Calumet in Munster. People are chanting “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter.”
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Merrillville protest
Police tactical teams move into place during a rally seeking justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protester reacts to police presence during a rally seeking justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protester confronts police officers during a rally seeking justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Lake County Tactical Unit at Southlake Mall rally
The Lake County Tactical Unit arrives at Southlake Mall where hundreds gather to protest racial injustice and the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody last week in Minneapolis, Minn.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protester makes a point during a rally seeking justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protestor displays a sign during a rally calling for justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
A protester addresses a rally calling for justice for George Floyd at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters rallied at Southlake Mall on Sunday.
Marc Chase, The Times
Merrillville protest
Protesters gather on Sunday at Southlake Mall in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters help each other after one was tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters march east on 169th Street on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester receives a dash of milk after being tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Chants ring out as protesters march north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A lone unfazed protester stands in front of a line of police clad in riot gear while others start backing up west on 171st Street on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester cries as she receives a dose of milk over her face after being tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond during a protest.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters start backing up west on 171st Street as police clad in riot gear start pushing them back on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters lead chants as they walk north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., center right, speaks with protesters on Saturday in Hammond as police start pushing them west on 171st Street.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters march in solidarity with Minneapolis and the killing of George Floyd on Saturday as they head north on Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A group of protesters ride atop a car hood in as they join others marching north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A group of protesters ride atop a car hood in as they join others marching north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters take to Madison Avenue following a standoff with police at 171st Street and Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A motorist steps out to record on her cellphone as protesters march north on Calumet Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester is assisted away from the crowd on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A group of protesters ride inside and on top of an SUV on Sohl Avenue on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters record moments on their cellphones as they start backing up west on 171st Street on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester is assisted by others after being tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police clad in riot gear hold the line against protesters at Calumet Avenue and 17st Street on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
A protester struggles after she was tear gassed on Saturday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., center left, speaks with protesters on Saturday in Hammond as police start pushing them west on 171st Street.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
State, county and Hammond police have a standoff at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Calumet Avenue is closed between 169th Street to the north and 173rd Street to the south.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Demonstrators and police have a standoff at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Demonstrators and police have a standoff at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police are stationed along Calumet Avenue at 171st Street .
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr. talks with the protesters at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Demonstrators continue their protest at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
After police had dispersed, remaining protesters continued south on Calumet Avenue to 175th Street. Indiana State Police remained at that corner to make sure the demonstrators didn't try to access Interstate 94 just south of this location.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police block protesters in Hammond
Demonstrators continue their protest Saturday at the corner of 171st Street and Calumet Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
Police form a blockade at 171st and Calumet in Hammond on Tuesday to prevent a crowd of protesters to move toward Interstate 80/94. Police said information posted online suggested the protesters intended to block traffic on the interstate.
Provided
171st and Calumet
Police form a blockade at 171st and Calumet Saturday in Hammond as protesters gather to speak out against police brutality.
Kale Wilk
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Dakota Mable and Cheyenne Roberts, of Hammond, take part Saturday in the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Hundreds showed up Saturday for the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Nitra, Carlton and Niahla Clay, of Crown Point, hold signs of victims of police involved deaths Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Jessica Cunningham speaks Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond. Her brother, Rashad Cunningham, was killed last year by a Gary police officer.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Merrillville residents Cheri Cuozzo, right, and her children, from left, Mindie, 17, Miranda, 19, and Tommy, 5, take part Saturday in the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Renaye Manley, of Hobart, leads the crowd in chants Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Shirley Gillespie, of East Chicago, holds photos of her seven sons and one daughter at the Hammond rally against police brutality.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Protesters arrive at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Carlotta Blake-King places photos of her two sons Damani and Jamahl King on the windshield of her car Saturday during a protest in Hammond. She says she doesn't want anything to happen to them.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Alex Watkins, left, and Lauren Loughridge, from Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality, place signs on the grass for protesters to use.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Jennifer Kaaoush holds an "I can't breath" sign Saturday at the Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!