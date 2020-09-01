Purdue Northwest announces Anthony Rizzo, other fall Sinai Forum speakers

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak are among speakers announced in upcoming events with Purdue University Northwest's Sinai Forum.
The university is announcing two virtual Sinai Forum events to be put on this fall, as well as five future events to convene in person next fall.
Rizzo will be the series' first speaker this fall in a livestream event scheduled for noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 19. The three-time National League All-Star will be interviewed by Crown Point native Dan Plesac, an 18-year Major League Baseball veteran and MLB Network analyst.
Rizzo's forum will be followed by a second livestream event from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 11, featuring Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow with the Washington D.C. based Brookings Institution.
Rauch, an author and contributing writer for The Atlantic, will speak "On Free Speech and Cancel Culture."
Both virtual events are free to the public. Preregistration is required at pnw.edu.sinai-forum.
“When the pandemic altered our plans for this year, we focused on finding innovative ways to continue to bring engaging and interesting speakers to the Northwest Indiana community and beyond,” Sinai Forum Executive Director Leslie Plesac said in a PNW news release. “We are thrilled that Anthony Rizzo is taking time during the baseball season to participate in this virtual event, and equally delighted to bring Jonathan Rauch’s insights to the Sinai Forum audience.”
PNW was been steward of the Sinai Forum — originally founded in 1953 by Sylvia and Milton Bankoff and a small group of Michigan City community members — series since 2006.
The forum has brought notable speakers including Nobel Prize winners, former heads of state and more to the series traditional comprised of five fall events.
The university is in hopes of returning to its traditional in-person format in the fall of 2021 and is naming three of its five speakers expected to join the series next year.
Silicon Valley innovator and philanthropist Steve Wozniak; Canadian photographer, filmmaker and marine biologist Paul Nicklen; and Auschwitz survivor Max Eisen will join in fall 2021, according to a PNW news release.
More information about dates and locations for each event will be shared at a later date. Tickets for each will go on sale next spring, according to the Sinai Forum website.
Two additional fall 2021 speakers will be named in spring 2021.
