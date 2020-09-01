Purdue Northwest announces Anthony Rizzo, other fall Sinai Forum speakers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak are among speakers announced in upcoming events with Purdue University Northwest's Sinai Forum.

The university is announcing two virtual Sinai Forum events to be put on this fall, as well as five future events to convene in person next fall.

Rizzo will be the series' first speaker this fall in a livestream event scheduled for noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 19. The three-time National League All-Star will be interviewed by Crown Point native Dan Plesac, an 18-year Major League Baseball veteran and MLB Network analyst.

Rizzo's forum will be followed by a second livestream event from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 11, featuring Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow with the Washington D.C. based Brookings Institution.

Rauch, an author and contributing writer for The Atlantic, will speak "On Free Speech and Cancel Culture."

Both virtual events are free to the public. Preregistration is required at pnw.edu.sinai-forum.