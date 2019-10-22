Purdue Northwest partners with university in Vietnam

Purdue University Northwest's (PNW) College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences (CHESS) has agreed to collaborate with a university in Vietnam to allow for the exchange of students and the development of special programs that benefit both institutions.
The agreement came about as a result of the International Conference on Innovations in the Social Sciences and Humanities at Ton Duc Thang University in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in early October. PNW’s CHESS was a co-sponsor of the event with Leipzig University (Germany); National Chiao Tung University (Taiwan); University of Warwick (England), and the University of Trieste (Italy).
George Kacenga, executive director of Global Engagement for PNW, said the agreement lays the groundwork for future collaborations by the universities.
"The opportunity for PNW students to study abroad builds the global mindset capacity sought after by employers in Northwest Indiana,” he said.
CHESS Dean Elaine Carey said the insight gained by PNW faculty members from interacting with scholars from other countries will ultimately benefit students.
“The conference and the agreement are exciting steps for the faculty and students in CHESS to engage in collaborative research and to have greater study abroad opportunities," she said. "We look forward to future projects.”
Kim Scipes, a PNW professor of Sociology who has taught at Ton Duc Thang University, was a key organizer for the event. Carey gave a keynote lecture. Other PNW faculty members who presented papers and chaired sessions included Heather Augustyn, continuing lecturer in English; David Detmer, professor of Philosophy; Hubert Izienicki, assistant professor of Sociology; Pamela Saylor, clinical assistant professor of Social Work; and Alan Spector, professor of Sociology.