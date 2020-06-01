Purdue Northwest students gather, call on university to stop racism

HAMMOND — Dozens of students gathered at Purdue University Northwest on Monday, condemning the "long and continuous attack" on black, Latinx and white working-class students.
Signs reading, "I can't breathe," "White silence is violence," and "End racist attacks on PNW students and workers," were just a few among the growing crowd that stood on 173rd Street and Woodmar Avenue.
Dwayne Hunter II, a senior at PNW, said he stood in solidarity with protesters in a fight against systemic oppression at the university.
He later recited "I, Too" by Langston Hughes.
"They tried to silence our voice today and didn't want to hear we had to say because it's gonna go against everything they believe in in that institution," he said. "They don't want to provide us with the necessary resources so that our black organizations and our minority communities can grow at the same status quo of our white counterparts on the university."
Late Sunday, university officials announced via Twitter the campus would be closed "out of an abundance of concern for the broader community and in cooperation with the city of Hammond’s emergency orders related to ongoing civil unrest in surrounding areas," said PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone.
Police were present at Monday's gathering.
"Purdue University Northwest values diversity and inclusion and respects the free exchange of ideas on its campuses. PNW’s Free Speech and Open Expression Policy recognizes the protections guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and believes academic progress and freedom flourish when these rights are assured," Falzone said. "The students involved in the demonstration today on the Hammond Campus and the group that organized it are exercising these rights."
According to a post on the university's Twitter account, PNW will reopen on Tuesday, with students, faculty and staff continuing to work remotely.
Rahim Evans, a senior, said the group shouldn't be outside of the university in the "midst of these times," protesting how they're treated.
"There's pictures all over our university website of us smiling, of minorities up there. 'Oh, we're diverse.' That's what they decree, but are they really supporting that diversity or are they using us just to showcase how they're diverse just to get more money?" Evans said.
"It's wrong to do that. Are they supporting us now? Are they out here? No, they're not. They don't support us."
As a student leader, Evans said it would be wrong for him not to speak up.
"They didn't want us to speak. They were hoping that we didn't show up. They didn't want us to be here. They still don't want us to be here," Evans said, calling to see action from officials.
The group later chanted, "Because racism means we got to fight back. Because George Floyd means we got to fight back. Because PNW means we got to fight back."
At different times, students called for the resignation of PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon, for his, "failure to prioritize the best interest of the students as communicated by the students," according to a flyer being passed out during the gathering.
