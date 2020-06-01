Purdue Northwest students gather, call on university to stop racism

Police were present at Monday's gathering.

"Purdue University Northwest values diversity and inclusion and respects the free exchange of ideas on its campuses. PNW’s Free Speech and Open Expression Policy recognizes the protections guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and believes academic progress and freedom flourish when these rights are assured," Falzone said. "The students involved in the demonstration today on the Hammond Campus and the group that organized it are exercising these rights."

According to a post on the university's Twitter account, PNW will reopen on Tuesday, with students, faculty and staff continuing to work remotely.

Rahim Evans, a senior, said the group shouldn't be outside of the university in the "midst of these times," protesting how they're treated.

"There's pictures all over our university website of us smiling, of minorities up there. 'Oh, we're diverse.' That's what they decree, but are they really supporting that diversity or are they using us just to showcase how they're diverse just to get more money?" Evans said.