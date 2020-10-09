Purdue Northwest unveils new home for nursing, biological science departments

According to Jacob Lenson, PNW assistant vice chancellor for campus planning, infrastructure, and facilities, “This is the first academic building that we’ve constructed since 1998 and we built it 100% student-first and student-focused. Our faculty gave up some of the amenities that they’re used to in order to make sure students could have things that they wouldn’t be able to get otherwise.”

As PNW Provost Chris Holford explained, one of the biggest changes was limiting office space. The bioscience faculty offices were cut down to tight, glass-walled rooms, while the nursing faculty are now working out of a modern, community space with flexible cubicles.

In exchange, the Nelson building is filled with pockets of space where students can study, or sit and work together — something that was hard to find in any of PNW’s older buildings.

To help foster collaboration and inspire students and visitors alike, every classroom and research lab that faces out to the central stairwell and lobby has a glass wall, Holford said.

Nursing students, the provost said, will be on display as they work on highly advanced mannequins. Students and researchers studying the biological sciences will do lab work and make scientific breakthroughs while passersby look on. PNW calls the practice “science on display."