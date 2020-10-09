Purdue Northwest unveils new home for nursing, biological science departments

HAMMOND — State lawmakers got a peek at the student-centered classroom and learning center of the future and present, amended for COVID-19.
Purdue University Northwest provided Northwest Indiana legislators a socially distanced tour of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building on the Hammond campus on Friday.
Indiana State Representatives Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, and Michael J. Aylesworth, R-Hebron, and Tony Ferraro, regional director for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun from Indiana, were joined by PNW leadership as they toured the new facility and learned about its impact of it and that of other PNW initiatives.
While some colleges and universities in the Midwest and Northeast are closing, PNW Chancellor Dr. Thomas Keon said, schools that highlight quality programming are more likely to survive.
That starts, Leon said, with quality of staff, programs and facilities and “doing things that set us apart.”
With other projects in the works, the chancellor added, “We really need to get people to look at us as a top-level institution.”
Opened in August, the Nelson building houses the PNW nursing and biological sciences departments. The 68,000-square-foot, $40 million facility offers a wide variety of spaces while maintaining flexibility for future growth and changing learning methods.
According to Jacob Lenson, PNW assistant vice chancellor for campus planning, infrastructure, and facilities, “This is the first academic building that we’ve constructed since 1998 and we built it 100% student-first and student-focused. Our faculty gave up some of the amenities that they’re used to in order to make sure students could have things that they wouldn’t be able to get otherwise.”
As PNW Provost Chris Holford explained, one of the biggest changes was limiting office space. The bioscience faculty offices were cut down to tight, glass-walled rooms, while the nursing faculty are now working out of a modern, community space with flexible cubicles.
In exchange, the Nelson building is filled with pockets of space where students can study, or sit and work together — something that was hard to find in any of PNW’s older buildings.
To help foster collaboration and inspire students and visitors alike, every classroom and research lab that faces out to the central stairwell and lobby has a glass wall, Holford said.
Nursing students, the provost said, will be on display as they work on highly advanced mannequins. Students and researchers studying the biological sciences will do lab work and make scientific breakthroughs while passersby look on. PNW calls the practice “science on display."
Dr. Lisa Hopp, dean of the PNW College of Nursing, said the Nelson building has put everything her students need in one building.
“It’s really worked out for us,” Hopp said. “It’s been an easy transition.”
Hopp said the nursing college has an estimated 550 pre-licensed undergraduate students, another 800-900 students online, another 240 graduate students and 11 doctoral candidates.
After touring sections of the nursing school, Aylesworth said, “This is nice for enrollment. If I were a student, I’d be excited to be here.”
Overall PNW enrollment is up 20%, Holford said. Both PNW campuses have nursing colleges.
Touring the biological classrooms, lawmakers saw how rooms are arranged for safety and technology. Some rooms have monitors that can act independent of each other. Some labs enable staff to film lessons for online classes or ill students.
“Our students can come in and see what is happening,” Holford said.
The provost added that biological sciences and mechanical engineering are among the more popular PNW majors. Currently, Holford said, both campuses have 280 biological sciences majors, along with 80 health science majors, 20 medical lab science majors, and 40 graduate students.
PNW officials explained that the Nelson building’s hospital settings closely resemble what graduates may see in a Northwest Indiana medical center. In response to a Beck question about graduates staying local, Holford said the majority of PNW nursing, biology, and engineering graduates remain in the area.
“It’s great to get people to move here and stay here,” Beck said.
