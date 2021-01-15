Purdue Polytechnic issues clarification on talks of new high school

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration received a letter of interest Thursday in support of bringing a new Purdue Polytechnic High School to the city, but only after the plan to end state intervention in Gary’s public school system is made clear.
“We have a deep respect for the incredible history and legacy of education in Gary,” the letter from Purdue University reads. “We also are excited about the potential of the future and are interested in perhaps being part of that future. However, we want to stress that we are just beginning the process of exploring what that might be.”
The Prince administration says it has been “courting” Purdue to bring a new high school to Gary since 2019. Purdue Polytechnic, in its letter, wrote that “a number of Purdue alumni with strong ties to Gary” approached its team this summer for consideration of a new polytechnic campus.
The mayor revealed broad plans for the school in his most recent State of the City address.
The video describes “a brand new, state-of-the-art high school” to be built on city property adjacent to IU Northwest by fall 2022 in a pitch city leaders describe as an attempt to bring a new option to high-achieving students.
“I fully support Gary Community School Corp. on its long path back to financial solvency and academic competence, but I will not stand by and watch another generation of Gary students slowed and inhibited in their learning due to problems with the school system,” Prince told The Times earlier this week. “Our students who are high performers, deserve better.”
The proposal quickly drew criticism from supporters of the Gary Community School Corp., which, now in its fourth year of state invention, passed an operating fund referendum this fall to support teacher raises, academic programs and to pay off the district’s remaining $6 million operating deficit.
Supporters of the public school system called into question the effect another new high school would have in the city, which ranks sixth in the nation for number of charter schools per capita, according to Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.
Melton recently introduced legislation in the Indiana General Assembly to prohibit new charter schools from entering city limits. The Gary Common Council threw unanimous support behind the legislation this week.
“This is a bigger issue and right now we can’t experiment with something new,” Melton said last Friday on WLTH Radio. “The community has spoken. They’ve clearly put their support behind investing into our public school system that has contributed so greatly to the world. I’m not turning my back on the Gary school corporation.”
In the same conversation, Melton said he would consider withdrawing his legislation if Purdue expressed written commitment toward the school.
“If I get a letter from Purdue or a higher ed institution that says they want to do this, I’ll pull it,” Melton said. “I’ll pull the legislation if I see a commitment by Purdue. Then I’ll ask the public. It’s their opportunity to weigh in on if they want it or not.”
He also indicated a preference to see Indiana Department of Education data on performance at Purdue's other polytechnic campuses in Indianapolis and South Bend.
The letter shared Thursday made clear Purdue’s intention to work with stakeholders across the Gary community, including the school district, in a model similar to its first Purdue Polytechnic campus operating in partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools.
“No decisions have been made, and in fact, we will not make one until the outcome of the exit of the Gary Community School Corporation from state control have been determined,” the letter states.
Scott Bess, head of schools for Purdue Polytechnic, told The Times that Purdue's letter was also provided to Melton and Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary Community School Corp.
"The Gary Community School Corporation remains focused on the 4,500 students we currently serve," McNulty said in a provided statement. "The community's support of the referendum is an indicator of our stakeholders' faith in the progress of the Gary schools. Further, our conversation with Purdue representatives indicate no immediate actions are in the works, so we will continue to do the work on behalf of children. They need us now more than ever."
Melton said the letter failed to express clear commitment to moving forward in Gary and contradicted Prince's plan to open a school by fall 2022.
“The mayor has either falsely characterized this initiative or has prematurely announced a project that neither institution has committed to," Melton said in a provided statement. "As we move forward, I would strongly urge the mayor to work towards being more inclusive and refrain from prematurely announcing projects prior to securing commitment from all parties involved.”
"I have an obligation to do what is right for the community of Gary," Melton said. "That is why I’m happy to work with the mayor to figure out how we engage the community on educational policy."
Read the Purdue Polytechnic letter here:
WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.
The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.
The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.
Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.
"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."
Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.
Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.
Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.
The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.
The national president of the American Federation of Teachers made a stop Wednesday in Gary on a 30-day Get Out the Vote tour. Here's a look at who teachers are endorsing this fall in key NWI races.
However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.
Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.
WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion
Board members say their opinion is being silenced. District leaders say they're following state law. Here's what happened when Gary schools abruptly cut short its Monday advisory board meeting.
Gary school leaders shared plans this fall to create an oversight committee of Gary residents and community members to oversee funds, should the referendum pass.
Two previous referendums attempts in Gary, both coming before state intervention, narrowly failed with 56% of residents voting against a tax increase in 2015 and just 51% voting no in 2016.
The Gary Community School Corp. will seek local business owners, parents and community members to join a referendum oversight committee if the district's proposed tax increase passes this November.
"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."
