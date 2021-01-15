 Skip to main content
Purdue Polytechnic issues clarification on talks of new high school
Purdue Polytechnic issues clarification on talks of new high school

Gary schools stock

Gary Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Tennille Foster welcomes parents and students to Frankie McCullough Academy for breakfast and registration before the first day of school in 2019.

 Carley Lanich, file, The Times

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration received a letter of interest Thursday in support of bringing a new Purdue Polytechnic High School to the city, but only after the plan to end state intervention in Gary’s public school system is made clear.

“We have a deep respect for the incredible history and legacy of education in Gary,” the letter from Purdue University reads. “We also are excited about the potential of the future and are interested in perhaps being part of that future. However, we want to stress that we are just beginning the process of exploring what that might be.”

The Prince administration says it has been “courting” Purdue to bring a new high school to Gary since 2019. Purdue Polytechnic, in its letter, wrote that “a number of Purdue alumni with strong ties to Gary” approached its team this summer for consideration of a new polytechnic campus.

The mayor revealed broad plans for the school in his most recent State of the City address.

Gary mayor's 2 a.m. State of the City address irks council; new city hall proposed

The video describes “a brand new, state-of-the-art high school” to be built on city property adjacent to IU Northwest by fall 2022 in a pitch city leaders describe as an attempt to bring a new option to high-achieving students.

“I fully support Gary Community School Corp. on its long path back to financial solvency and academic competence, but I will not stand by and watch another generation of Gary students slowed and inhibited in their learning due to problems with the school system,” Prince told The Times earlier this week. “Our students who are high performers, deserve better.”

The proposal quickly drew criticism from supporters of the Gary Community School Corp., which, now in its fourth year of state invention, passed an operating fund referendum this fall to support teacher raises, academic programs and to pay off the district’s remaining $6 million operating deficit.

Supporters of the public school system called into question the effect another new high school would have in the city, which ranks sixth in the nation for number of charter schools per capita, according to Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.

Melton recently introduced legislation in the Indiana General Assembly to prohibit new charter schools from entering city limits. The Gary Common Council threw unanimous support behind the legislation this week.

“This is a bigger issue and right now we can’t experiment with something new,” Melton said last Friday on WLTH Radio. “The community has spoken. They’ve clearly put their support behind investing into our public school system that has contributed so greatly to the world. I’m not turning my back on the Gary school corporation.”

Gary council supports Sen. Melton's charter school ban legislation

In the same conversation, Melton said he would consider withdrawing his legislation if Purdue expressed written commitment toward the school.

“If I get a letter from Purdue or a higher ed institution that says they want to do this, I’ll pull it,” Melton said. “I’ll pull the legislation if I see a commitment by Purdue. Then I’ll ask the public. It’s their opportunity to weigh in on if they want it or not.”

He also indicated a preference to see Indiana Department of Education data on performance at Purdue's other polytechnic campuses in Indianapolis and South Bend.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit

The letter shared Thursday made clear Purdue’s intention to work with stakeholders across the Gary community, including the school district, in a model similar to its first Purdue Polytechnic campus operating in partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools.

“No decisions have been made, and in fact, we will not make one until the outcome of the exit of the Gary Community School Corporation from state control have been determined,” the letter states.

Scott Bess, head of schools for Purdue Polytechnic, told The Times that Purdue's letter was also provided to Melton and Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary Community School Corp.

GUEST COMMENTARY: Why Gary needs a Purdue polytechnic high school

"The Gary Community School Corporation remains focused on the 4,500 students we currently serve," McNulty said in a provided statement. "The community's support of the referendum is an indicator of our stakeholders' faith in the progress of the Gary schools. Further, our conversation with Purdue representatives indicate no immediate actions are in the works, so we will continue to do the work on behalf of children. They need us now more than ever."

Melton said the letter failed to express clear commitment to moving forward in Gary and contradicted Prince's plan to open a school by fall 2022.

“The mayor has either falsely characterized this initiative or has prematurely announced a project that neither institution has committed to," Melton said in a provided statement. "As we move forward, I would strongly urge the mayor to work towards being more inclusive and refrain from prematurely announcing projects prior to securing commitment from all parties involved.”

GUEST COMMENTARY: Sen. Melton speaks on Gary mayor’s new charter school proposal

"I have an obligation to do what is right for the community of Gary," Melton said. "That is why I’m happy to work with the mayor to figure out how we engage the community on educational policy."

Read the Purdue Polytechnic letter here:

Download PDF Purdue Polytechnic letter

Gallery: A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana

