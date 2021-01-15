Purdue Polytechnic issues clarification on talks of new high school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If I get a letter from Purdue or a higher ed institution that says they want to do this, I’ll pull it,” Melton said. “I’ll pull the legislation if I see a commitment by Purdue. Then I’ll ask the public. It’s their opportunity to weigh in on if they want it or not.”

He also indicated a preference to see Indiana Department of Education data on performance at Purdue's other polytechnic campuses in Indianapolis and South Bend.

The letter shared Thursday made clear Purdue’s intention to work with stakeholders across the Gary community, including the school district, in a model similar to its first Purdue Polytechnic campus operating in partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools.

“No decisions have been made, and in fact, we will not make one until the outcome of the exit of the Gary Community School Corporation from state control have been determined,” the letter states.

Scott Bess, head of schools for Purdue Polytechnic, told The Times that Purdue's letter was also provided to Melton and Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary Community School Corp.