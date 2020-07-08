Purdue to require COVID-19 test for all students returning to campus this fall

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will require all students to be tested for the coronavirus before returning to campus this fall.
Purdue announced Wednesday that it is making plans to pay for the tests of every student planning to move into residence halls and begin classes in West Lafayette in August.
Students will receive instructions soon on how and when to test, according to a Purdue news release.
Test results will be sent to the university's new, virtual Protect Purdue Health Center, which launched last week to coordinate coronavirus case management on campus.
"Our comprehensive Protect Purdue Plan affords us the unique flexibility and adaptability to respond to rising COVID-19 cases across parts of the country and help protect our Purdue community in real time," Protect Purdue Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esteban Ramirez said in the news release.
If a student tests positive, they will be asked not to come to campus for at least 14 days and may return to West Lafayette only after being cleared by the Protect Purdue Health Center.
The university is currently working with on-campus, local and outside partners to rapidly test students who have already returned to campus this month for early-start programs.
Purdue anticipates a potentially record-breaking freshman class, bringing the university's total enrollment to more than 40,000 students.
Fall classes resume at Purdue on August 24. Academic support will be provided for students who must isolate due to the coronavirus.
"We are committed to facilitating the testing of our students who span the nation and the globe before they return to resident halls, classrooms and West Lafayette community this August," Ramirez said. "Through these preventative and proactive measures, we take another important step to protect the student body, our faculty, staff, overall campus and members of the local community — particularly the most vulnerable — amid concerning national trends."
The university is not requiring faculty and staff to test for the coronavirus at this time, given that they have not come into contact with or developed symptoms of the virus.
Faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor and report any signs of symptoms to the Protect Purdue Health Center by calling 765-496-INFO or 833-571-1043 to connect with a registered nurse to help determine the most appropriate course of care.
More information about students' return to campus and the Protect Purdue Plan are available on the university's website at protect.purdue.edu/plan.
