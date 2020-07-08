Purdue to require COVID-19 test for all students returning to campus this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will require all students to be tested for the coronavirus before returning to campus this fall.

Purdue announced Wednesday that it is making plans to pay for the tests of every student planning to move into residence halls and begin classes in West Lafayette in August.

Students will receive instructions soon on how and when to test, according to a Purdue news release.

Test results will be sent to the university's new, virtual Protect Purdue Health Center, which launched last week to coordinate coronavirus case management on campus.

"Our comprehensive Protect Purdue Plan affords us the unique flexibility and adaptability to respond to rising COVID-19 cases across parts of the country and help protect our Purdue community in real time," Protect Purdue Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esteban Ramirez said in the news release.

If a student tests positive, they will be asked not to come to campus for at least 14 days and may return to West Lafayette only after being cleared by the Protect Purdue Health Center.

The university is currently working with on-campus, local and outside partners to rapidly test students who have already returned to campus this month for early-start programs.