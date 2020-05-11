Purdue trustees approve modified calendar, flu test requirements for possible fall return to campus

University leaders have also been given clearance to attain a 90-day supply of equipment and supplies needed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and to establish designated locations on campus for quarantining those who test positive, according to a Purdue news release.

Additional updates relating to students return to Purdue's West Lafayette campus could come on May 26 when the Safe Campus Task Force is scheduled to bring additional recommendations to to the Purdue Board of Trustees.

"We are extremely grateful to the entire Purdue community, especially the Safe Campus Task Force, for its response thus far to this unprecedented challenge we are facing," Purdue Board of Trustees Chair Michael Berghoff said in the release.

On May 4, Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon outlined plans for an eventual return to the Hammond and Westville campuses.

Purdue Northwest has established its own Safe Return to Work Task Force charged with advising university leadership with how best to return to campus.

PNW is eyeing a potential partial return to campus on July, according to Keon's May 4 letter.

In the letter, Keon acknowledges that students this fall may be met with some online or hybrid format classes early in the fall semester.