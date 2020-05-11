Purdue trustees approve modified calendar, flu test requirements for possible fall return to campus

Purdue University is announcing additional measures to prepare for students' anticipated return to campus this fall following months of distance learning this spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved new actions last week recommended by the university's Safe Campus Task Force, established March 31 to advise on best practices for returning to campus amid the global pandemic.
Among possible changes this fall, the trustees approved a new academic calendar that could allow for on-campus instruction from August through Thanksgiving Break with remote learning to follow through the end of the semester. Traditional fall breaks could be eliminated along with other necessary changes in the traditional fall calendar.
The university, under the board approvals, may implement systematic testing for those with and without coronavirus symptoms and contact tracing for those found positive for the virus. Trustees also authorized action allowing the university to add the annual influenza vaccination to its immunization requirements for enrolled students, faculty and staff as a condition for their return to campus.
Purdue leadership is also setting a target to reduce administrative employees on campus by one-third in an effort to reduce density on campus. Employees will be encouraged to telework or work remotely where possible.
University leaders have also been given clearance to attain a 90-day supply of equipment and supplies needed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and to establish designated locations on campus for quarantining those who test positive, according to a Purdue news release.
Additional updates relating to students return to Purdue's West Lafayette campus could come on May 26 when the Safe Campus Task Force is scheduled to bring additional recommendations to to the Purdue Board of Trustees.
"We are extremely grateful to the entire Purdue community, especially the Safe Campus Task Force, for its response thus far to this unprecedented challenge we are facing," Purdue Board of Trustees Chair Michael Berghoff said in the release.
On May 4, Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon outlined plans for an eventual return to the Hammond and Westville campuses.
Purdue Northwest has established its own Safe Return to Work Task Force charged with advising university leadership with how best to return to campus.
PNW is eyeing a potential partial return to campus on July, according to Keon's May 4 letter.
In the letter, Keon acknowledges that students this fall may be met with some online or hybrid format classes early in the fall semester.
"We know that you are concerned about what the upcoming semesters will look like at PNW," Keon said. "Please know that we are being proactive, exploring all options and are focused on safely delivering a quality educational experience to our students while protecting our faculty and staff."
