Purdue University Northwest campuses given StormReady designation
Purdue University Northwest campuses given StormReady designation

Purdue University Northwest recently received designation as a StormReady university.

The certification applies to both PNW's Hammond and Westville campuses, as well as the university's Gabis Arboretum.

The National Weather Service and the Northern Indiana and Chicago StormReady Advisory Boards awards the recognition given to government organizations, schools and cities that demonstrate a proactive approach to preparing for severe weather events, according to a PNW news release.

The university has been recognized as a StormReady university for more than eight year with certifications given every three years, according to the release.

"We are proud to have earned this designation," PNW Public Safety Director Brian Miller said in the release. "We have worked hard to develop a program and keep it updated so that PNW continues to meet the criteria of the National Weather Service's StormReady program. This is one of many ways we protect the members of our university and surrounding communities."

University officials work with the National Weather Service, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and county officials in ensuring campus safety.

PNW's plan for severe weather includes detailed plans for faculty, staff and visitors to follow in the event of an emergency. 

The university also has trained storm spotters available 24/7 and receives National Weather Service emergency transmissions in its campus weather stations.

"At any given time, we could have thousands of people on our campuses," Miller said. "It's not if we have a storm, it's when, and we have taken the necessary steps to make sure we are prepared to safeguard our campus members."

