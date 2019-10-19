HAMMOND — A Purdue University professor and his wife pleaded guilty to a scheme aimed at gaining grant funds from the National Science Foundation for personal use.
On Friday Dr. Qingyou Han, 61, of West Lafayette, entered a guilty plea of wire fraud, where he admitted to obtaining funds from NSF and using them to pay personal expenses and for the enrichment of him and his family, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
His wife, Lu Shao, 53, likewise pleaded guilty for participating in the same wire scheme on behalf of her company, Hans Tech LLC., court records said.
Qingyou Han, professor and director of Purdue's Center for Materials Processing Research, defrauded NSF by using more than $1.3 million of research grants that were awarded to Hans Tech for unauthorized purposes, according to court reports.
“The National Science Foundation small business grants are funded by taxpayer dollars and are meant to be used as seed money to help fuel innovation and advancement in science and technology,” Kirsch said. “Schemes such as this, carried out by an otherwise well-respected member of the scientific community, are an affront to NSF and the hard-working employees who administer its grants, and they also deprive other more deserving small businesses from bringing their innovations and advancements to the U.S. marketplace.”
The National Science Foundation, Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Michigan City Police Department investigated the case.
Sentencing hearings for Han and Shao will take place on January 21, 2020.