Pursuit ending in crash outside Blue Chip Casino nets man 9-year sentence

SOUTH BEND — A Michigan City man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years and seven months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm after he led police on a chase that ended in a crash outside Blue Chip Casino.

Jeffrey Cooper, 32, who previously pleaded guilty to the crime, will also be required to serve three years of supervised release.

Cooper admitted to possessing a firearm as a felon after leading police officers on a car chase June 22, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.

Officers responded the morning of June 22 for a 911 report and tried speaking to Cooper, who matched a description provided to police, according to court records filed in the case.

Cooper fled officers for more than a mile, speeding through stoplights and forcing other drivers to pull over to avoid him, records allege.

Later, Cooper drove through an intersection outside Blue Chip Casino and into another vehicle. He finally stopped when he crashed into a telephone pole.

Cooper fled the scene on foot. Inside his car, officers found a loaded pistol with a high capacity magazine and an ID, records allege.

Officers arrested Cooper a month later while he was at work.