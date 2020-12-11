Pursuit ends in crash outside church; suspect connected to multiple incidents at Region businesses, police say

GARY — A pursuit ended when a white Dodge Caliber crashed into a parked car near 45th Avenue and Carolina Street Friday afternoon.

At 12:09 p.m. officers responded to a report of shoplifting in Walgreens at 7236 Calumet Avenue, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg. The suspect had left the store but an employee gave officers a description of the suspect and vehicle.

Police said the suspect had felony arrest warrants and had allegedly been involved in incidents at two other local business prior to going to Walgreens.

Police determined the same person was a suspect in a robbery earlier in Dollar General at 504 165th St. in Hammond. In addition, the suspect is believed to have made alleged threats at the local J.J. Fish restaurant at 6846 Calumet Ave. in Hammond, police said.

It was also discovered the vehicle the suspect was driving was reported as stolen.

Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over, but the suspect refused to stop. A chase ensued and ended in Gary, where the suspect was arrested.

Before the pursuit's end, the driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle and there were no injuries reported.