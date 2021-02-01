Pursuit ends with arrest of driver of carjacked vehicle, police say

LAKE STATION — A driver was taken into custody after attempting to escape police in a stolen car and crashing into an officer's vehicle, an official said.

A chase began late Sunday after a Lake Station officer pulled up behind the suspect vehicle, which was parked in the middle of Central Avenue, said Chief James Richardson.

It was then that the driver fled.

During the chase, the driver collided with an officer's vehicle in the 2700 block of Central Avenue, Richardson said.

The driver was later arrested, and police discovered the car he was driving had been reported stolen out of Chicago in an armed carjacking, Richardson said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

An increase in carjackings across the state line has prompted local police agenices to be on high alert.

Authorities say Northwest Indiana typically sees a rise in carjackings, and related crimes, when Chicago does.