 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pursuit ends with crash into house, police say
alert urgent

Pursuit ends with crash into house, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic copy
File

NEW CHICAGO — A police chase began in Portage and ended when a box truck struck a home Sunday afternoon on West 37th Avenue, near Guyer Street, New Chicago Police Chief Bill Perry said.

The house sustained some structural damage, but no injuries to the residents were reported, he said.

Portage police did not immediately respond to a message seeking information about the pursuit.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts