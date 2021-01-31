Pursuit ends with crash into house, police say

NEW CHICAGO — A police chase began in Portage and ended when a box truck struck a home Sunday afternoon on West 37th Avenue, near Guyer Street, New Chicago Police Chief Bill Perry said.
The house sustained some structural damage, but no injuries to the residents were reported, he said.
Portage police did not immediately respond to a message seeking information about the pursuit.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Sarah Reese
Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Sarah covers crime, courts and public safety. She began her career at The Times in 2004. Contact her at sarah.reese@nwi.com or 219-933-3351.
