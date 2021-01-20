Pursuit ends with crash into Region business; drugs, stolen gun found in car, police say

GARY — Police found packaged marijuana and a stolen firearm inside a car driven by a 21-year-old Manchester, Iowa man who crashed into a building after side-swiping a semitrailer, then losing control of the car while trying to pass over a raised median, an official alleged.
The driver declined medical treatment immediately following the crash early Tuesday but later complained of pain after officers took him into custody and were transporting him to the police station, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
He was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Gary officers first responded about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday when they saw the driver speeding in a silver Chevy in the area of West Fifth Avenue and Clark Road.
Police attempted to curb the driver, but he failed to stop and instead continued speeding away. He then sideswiped a semitrailer that was on Cline Avenue before continuing east onto West Fifth Avenue, Westerfield said.
Shortly afterward, he drove over a center concrete median in an attempt to pass two other vehicles that had stopped at a red light. Doing so caused him to lose control of the car, which then slid across West Fifth Avenue and into the building at the corner of that road and Ralston Street.
The Chevy began to emit smoke after the collision, prompting officers to pull out the driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, Westerfield said. He declined medical treatment afterward.
The building, a business that appeared to be vacant, suffered heavy damage.
Officers took the driver into custody after discovering an undisclosed amount of packaged marijuana and a stolen firearm, Westerfield said. Police then took him to a local hospital after he complained of pain on his way to the police station.
Lake County Sheriff's police also responded and took a report for the semi driver, Westerfield said.
Gary police intend to present charges against the driver to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for review, Westerfield said. The man told police he lives in Gary despite having an Iowa address.