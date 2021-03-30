Pursuit ends with driver striking LaPorte sheriff's deputy's vehicle, police say

PORTER COUNTY — A driver accused of leading police on a chase out of St. Joseph County early Monday was arrested on I-94, where he spun out of control and struck the driver's side of a LaPorte County sheriff's deputy's squad car, authorities said.

Michael Flagg, 36, of Chicago, avoided several tire deflation devices set by police until he finally struck one on Interstate 94 that caused him to lose control of his vehicle, a LaPorte County Sheriff's Office news release states.

Neither Flagg nor the sheriff's deputy inside the squad car was injured.

Flagg entered LaPorte County after fleeing a New Carlisle police officer who attempted to stop him about 2:11 a.m. Monday on westbound Ind. 2 near County Road 900 East. Flagg was driving west in the eastbound lanes, police said.

A sheriff's deputy later got involved in the pursuit near U.S. 20 and County Road 350 East.

Flagg continued to flee and avoided two sets of deflation devices in the area — one at U.S. 20 and Fail Road and a second at U.S. 20 and U.S. 35, police said.

He then merged onto I-94 and continued to flee west and avoided another set of deflation devices near U.S. 241.