Q&A: IUN's next chancellor, Ken Iwama, talks goals in higher education, innovation and the coronavirus

Q: What are your feelings about the future and how we move forward with such uncertainty surround the coronavirus and higher education?

A: Yeah, so as you know, I live in New Jersey and work in New York, and unfortunately, both are epicenters. Just really quick background — you know, the devastation in terms of loss of life and the number of cases of infection we've seen here in this area is mind numbing. That's what happened in Indiana as well, too.

Listen, coming from the New York metropolitan area and working in this area for my career, I've lived through, as we all have, the not so distant tragedies of 9/11, as well as Hurricane Sandy. And these are massive tragedies in the area, both in New Jersey and in New York, and these tragedies change the way we live. The one real constant ... it's really the indomitable human spirit that helps us persevere, but actually, in some ways, makes us stronger. And I know, because I've lived through these tragedies before, New York City's going to emerge from this crisis an even stronger community and I have faith that this will be the same for Indiana and other communities across the nation to become more resilient, actually more caring communities at the at the end of the day.