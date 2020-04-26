Q&A: IUN's next chancellor, Ken Iwama, talks goals in higher education, innovation and the coronavirus

The Indiana University Board of Trustees named Ken Iwama, of the City University of New York’s College of Staten Island, its next chancellor in an early April Zoom meeting.
Iwama will succeed outgoing Chancellor William Lowe, who is stepping down this summer after a decade leading IU’s Gary campus.
The Times caught up with Iwama and discussed his background in higher education, moving to Gary and his response leading a college in throws of one of the region's hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Responses have been edited for clarity and length.
Q: What are the goals you have coming into the new position?
A: I'm fortunate that I am going to walk in leading a great academic institution. That being said, as the world changes so, so much, I'll be looking to support the community advancing our existing programs and potentially creating new programs to meet the changing needs and demands of our students. This will include expansion of meaningful internships and experiential learning opportunities, which students are increasingly demanding from the college and universities that they attend.
Another significant part of a goal is retention. Many years ago, I think colleges and universities were more intentional about the first-year incoming class and those numbers. But now, I think as enrollment becomes a challenge, it's also really emphasizing ‘How do we get students to complete in a timely fashion, retain them and complete with a degree in the minimal amount of time?’ I think all colleges and universities across the country have started to really in recent years have a focus on that aspect as well, and in terms of graduation rates and persistence.
And, one of the things that I'd be looking for as an initial goal is to build upon the strong civic and business engagement at IU Northwest to solidify IUN's status as a steward of place and anchor institution in Gary and the northwest region. ... As a regional campus, I think that that is clearly part of our mission. And, in doing so, all of a sudden you create opportunities for partnerships and collaborations between IUN, the high schools, community-based organizations, economic and government entities.
Q: You worked to help spearhead an innovation center at the College of Staten Island. What was it like getting this off the ground and how has that formed your views of community relationship building?
A: The technology incubator was a real coup for us because there is no technology hub on Staten Island, and everybody goes into Manhattan and other boroughs to work for their technology jobs and their needs. And so we were able to establish a technology hub where we would help entrepreneurs on Staten Island come to Staten Island and have a program where we can help build their technology businesses right in the borough.
One of our first companies was actually a computer science student who wanted to build a facial recognition company through artificial intelligence. And now, we're getting faculty-based companies into our incubator and we're bringing multiple professional developments. We're bringing technology meetups to Staten Island for the first time.
And now, because of the success and additional funding from our city council, we're able to invest in a much larger space. And one of the newest developments right on the waterfront right next to the Staten Island Ferry is a Center for Innovation. It's going to be a state-of-the-art space that incorporates our incubator. We're planning to incorporate a virtual reality lab, as well as a cybersecurity lab in there, and really continue to create this hub of technology innovation that ultimately the college is benefiting from.
Ultimately, all this energy is bringing corporate sponsorships to the college. It's bringing economic development entities that want to support our faculty and our research. It’s bringing multiple grants from the city and state that we didn't really have before. When you think incubator, it just sparks this interest from everyone, and it becomes this hub of innovation, but also an investment that's coming to the college.
So, I know that there's a rigorous undergraduate research base at IUN and I know their faculty. I see the grants that they're getting. I see the programs that have developed out of IU and so I know that energy is there. It's just organically finding what that energy is and being able to really help them grow it and build bigger structures to actually bring support back to IUN.
Q: As a part of your interview process, you visited the IUN campus in February. What were some of your takeaways from the visit?
A: The visit was actually a wonderful visit. I had over a dozen meetings with students, faculty, staff and community members during those three days. … The staff were fantastic. The high-level senior administrative staff, the leadership team and the support staff — they were absolutely wonderful and enthusiastic.
I had one during the day, but also had a dinner meeting with some community members from Gary's Northwest region, and I felt the level of excitement and optimism from the community members. ... And so, let me tell you about one of my last interactions during my visit at IUN that probably made the greatest impression on me through my campus tour on the final day of my visit.
You know, you meet everyone, and in the last day you do a couple of meetings and you end up getting a walking tour of the campus. By chance, I bumped into the student government president who had met me in one of the search committee meetings, and I think she was also on the search committee. And, she generously took time out — even though this was not planned — to tour her biology lab. I met her faculty mentor and I was able to see first the opportunities at IUN for students to engage in high level research at the undergraduate level, which is unique among a lot of undergraduate institutions.
So that visit and those meetings really solidified for me that IU Northwest was the place where I wanted to be. Then when I went to IU, in Bloomington, it was just more of the same. And the support that IU gives to its regional campuses is actually unique, if you ask me, from the universities that I know nationally, the level of support and also the freedom to establish your identity is quite remarkable.
Q: What are your feelings about the future and how we move forward with such uncertainty surround the coronavirus and higher education?
A: Yeah, so as you know, I live in New Jersey and work in New York, and unfortunately, both are epicenters. Just really quick background — you know, the devastation in terms of loss of life and the number of cases of infection we've seen here in this area is mind numbing. That's what happened in Indiana as well, too.
Listen, coming from the New York metropolitan area and working in this area for my career, I've lived through, as we all have, the not so distant tragedies of 9/11, as well as Hurricane Sandy. And these are massive tragedies in the area, both in New Jersey and in New York, and these tragedies change the way we live. The one real constant ... it's really the indomitable human spirit that helps us persevere, but actually, in some ways, makes us stronger. And I know, because I've lived through these tragedies before, New York City's going to emerge from this crisis an even stronger community and I have faith that this will be the same for Indiana and other communities across the nation to become more resilient, actually more caring communities at the at the end of the day.
Regarding that in terms of higher education in the coming months, I have meetings almost every other day with CUNY about our challenges moving forward. What does social distancing mean in the higher education context? What does it mean in K-12? We know what it means now. It's pure remote education, right? But what does that mean in the classes in the fall, in the summer? So, that's gonna be total distance education, and the fall is kind of undecided right now.
But if we are allowed to assemble again in fall, what do you do with those large classes? What do you do with students that show any type of symptoms? How do we incorporate social distancing with a traditional structure of higher education? That is a tremendous challenge with which we're just starting to really delve into right now.
Iwama joins IUN this summer. His first day will be Aug. 1.
