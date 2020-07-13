Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

Q: WHAT HAVE PEOPLE BEEN EXECUTED FOR?

A: Among the acts that carried the death penalty in colonies and states in the years before and after independence was using the Lord’s name in vain and children striking their parents.

From colonial days to the mid-1800s, 35 people were executed for witchcraft, 20 for aiding runaway slaves and two for adultery, according to the Northwestern Journal of Law and Social Policy.

Congress in 1790 made the death penalty mandatory for about a dozen federal crimes, including piracy and forgery, according to the Fordham Urban Law Journal.

In 1897, Congress rescinded the death penalty for all but five federal crimes. Capital punishment could also no longer be mandatory and was left to juries to impose.

The list of federal crimes that carried the possibility of death got longer over the years. Providing illegal drugs to minors was added in 1956 and a 1988 law made drug kingpins eligible. Acts of terrorism were added in 1994.

Q: WHO WERE THE FIRST TO BE EXECUTED?

A: The first documented execution in the colonies occurred in 1608, when Capt. George Kendall was shot for working as a spy for Spain.