Quality education critical for Northwest Indiana's future

Calumet College of St. Joseph has served the Calumet Region for nearly 70 years, and with the challenges and opportunities that exist for our region today, I am excited about the role that CCSJ can play in the next 20 years.
Our largest majors are in business, criminal justice and public safety, which prepare students for business management and accounting careers and professions in the criminal justice system and safety and security fields. Our growing programs in biomedical science, digital and professional communications, and the arts give us avenues to collaborate with other institutions to further serve regional needs and enhance the student experience.
Quality education is critical for Northwest Indiana to thrive in the future, and teacher education programs have a strong history at Calumet College. There is a big demand for elementary and secondary teachers, but unfortunately, there is a state wide decline in enrollment in teacher education programs.
I believe Calumet College of St. Joseph can serve this demand with our accelerated transition to teaching program and with seamless pathways from high schools for those interested in teaching careers. NWI would benefit from a comprehensive and collaborative focus on “Kindergarten through College” with the best interest of the Region in mind.
We are blessed to have five colleges in one region, each with their own identity, and there is a growing interest, willingness, and need to collaborate to help shape a regional approach to education for the next decade.
Education is in the midst of challenging times at a period of rapid change in technology. Technology and artificial intelligence have been integrated into nearly every aspect of a person’s life, which makes it nearly impossible to predict the impact on education in the next 20 years.
Twenty years ago, some were predicting that technology and online education would make traditional face-to-face teaching obsolete. However, I think the communities and support systems that colleges offer are actually needed more today than ever before.
I have been in higher education for nearly 30 years, and I have watched how technology has been used in creative ways to enhance teaching and learning and how learning management systems have facilitated easy access to grades, course materials, classmates, and professors.
Students can access course materials, teaching tutorials, and tutors online at any time of day; however, sometimes it is the empathetic, trusted and encouraging faculty member who is the greatest resource for a student. There is no “app” to teach empathy, and trust is earned not taught.
I also see how mobile devices and social media can lead to constant distractions during the learning process. The big data analytics used to narrowly target market and message to young adults makes independent and critical thinking even more important in today’s society.
What students watch, read and interact with outside the classroom has gotten thinly defined based on their own interests, ability to access information (with cookies attached) and be fed constant content to mobile devices based upon past behavior. I believe human interaction with classmates and professors is of great value, and the facilitation of discussion of different views and exploration of subjects that challenge one’s abilities, opinions and knowledge will continue to have great value in the years to come.
My vision for Calumet College of St. Joseph in the next decade is fairly simple. I want to build on our strong past of serving students throughout the Region and continue to be an anchor for Hammond, Whiting and East Chicago. CCSJ is blessed to be connected to three cities.
We were founded in East Chicago. We are actually located in north Hammond, and yet we have a Whiting address. My vision is that we are an integral part of these three communities and that residents in these communities are familiar with CCSJ, the programs we offer, and the value we represent in the Calumet Region.
Calumet College of St. Joseph has a strong history of educating teachers, business leaders, and criminal justice and public safety professionals, and I want our strengths in those areas, which are supported by strong liberal arts, to be a resource for our community. Over the next decade, I see an expanded role for CCSJ in the areas of health care and mental health. These are all areas that need to be strong to ensure quality of life in our cities.
Over the last three years, I have been a part of many conversations about exciting initiatives and future possibilities that will shape the Calumet Region, and I want to ensure that Calumet College of St. Joseph is also part of the momentum. I have been part of One Region initiatives, the Forum’s Ignite Indiana planning sessions, Calumet Collaborative efforts, various presentations by state and local leaders, and in many conversations with my colleagues in education.
With each, I feel a sense of extreme optimism in Northwest Indiana. The impact of improved public transportation and transit oriented development can be transformative for our cities. Creating walkable cities can be energizing for our communities and local businesses. Having colleges and communities working together, with an eye towards how we can be better together, will help ensure we are stronger together.
I have personally witnessed a renewed vibrancy in Whiting and Michigan City, and I hear about new energy in East Chicago, Miller and other surrounding communities. I know the ambitious plans for downtown Hammond, which could be a hub of activity in 20 years and a destination for Millennials that want affordable housing that is easily accessible by train to Chicago and to cities with unique souls.
The proximity to Lake Michigan, the Indiana Dunes, bike trails, visual and performing arts, festivals, and nature walks through our newest National Park will continue to benefit NWI in the future. I truly believe the Region will experience a revival in the next 20 years and Northwest Indiana will be a case study on how various communities, agencies, institutions, leaders, and residents came together to create a destination for all people to visit and many people to stay and live a meaningful life.
Amy McCormack is the president of Calumet College of St. Joseph. The opinions are the writer's.