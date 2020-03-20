'Quarantine shaming': US navigates radical new social norms

Some of the strong online reaction to these crowd-size violations likely stem from the fact that authorities would be hard-pressed to enforce the new rules and are relying on a social compact to keep everyone safe. In Oregon, for example, restaurants that continue to offer dine-in service would face only a low-level misdemeanor — and social shaming is much more effective.

Jeff Carreras, owner of Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar in New Orleans, said he's faced similar scathing criticism over the crowds that gathered outside his bar Saturday. People on Facebook accused him of raking in money while disregarding growing warnings about the dangers of crowds during the outbreak of COVID-19.

One poster, Claire Hassig, said on the bar's page that her 70-year-old mother had to walk by to get to her car and was mobbed by “drunken idiots with zero respect for social distancing or her safety.”

Carreras said he kept the crowd inside below its 250 capacity and didn't set up the usual outside bar — but crowds formed anyway. It was the bar’s idea to have police break them up when his staff couldn't do it, he said.

“There’s no way I would entice, encourage the public to come out and spread a virus that's as bad as it is," he said. “We did everything we were asked to do."