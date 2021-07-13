Quarantining policy out, masks optional for Griffith Public Schools this fall

GRIFFITH — Students of Griffith Public Schools will return to five-day in-person learning this fall with optional masks and regularly scheduled meetings for teams, clubs and other extra-curriculars.

According to the Return to Learn plan posted on the district's website, the plan reflects the current state of COVID-19 and may be revised and updated "on an as needed basis." The plan shows little change in procedure between low to moderate and substantial spread of cases, except for greater spacing of lunchroom tables when spread is higher.

Social distancing will be encouraged for all levels of spread. The plan does not mention a virtual learning option. Masks will be optional, unless a mandate from local, state or federal health officials were to state otherwise.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks still are required on public transportation unless the child is younger than 2 or has a disability making it unsafe to wear one, so students will need to wear one when traveling on the bus to and from school. But in the buildings, masks will be optional for staff and students. GPS will have ample supply of masks for any student who needs one, the plan states.